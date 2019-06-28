Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanne Burnay. View Sign Service Information Ross Funeral Service 123 - 4th Ave East Assiniboia , SK S0H0B0 (306)-642-3373 Obituary

Jeanne Burnay On Sunday, June 16, 2019, Jeanne Florence Burnay, age 94, passed away peacefully at the Grasslands Health Centre, Rockglen, SK. The family wish to acknowledge and thank the Centre's wonderful staff for the loving care they provided to Jeanne, while she lived at the Centre. Jeanne was born December 21, 1924 in Willow Bunch, SK to John and Martha Thomassett. The Thomassets immigrated from France and Jeanne was their only daughter and youngest of three children. She grew up on their farm outside Fife Lake, SK. Jeanne married Max Burnay and they made their home in the Fife Lake district, where they farmed and raised their family. Predeceased by parents, John and Martha Thomassett, infant son John, husband Max, son Michael, son-in-law Ron Wallace and two brothers, Roger (Lynn) and Gaston (Helen). Jeanne is survived by her six daughters: Paulette (Ron dec'd) Wallace, Jacquie (Stu) Pollock, Carmen (Alex) Burnay, Gisele (Anthony) Burnay-Vaags, Joanne (Tom) McKee and Gina (Roy) Beliveau; her daughter-in-law Shelly Feather-Burnay and her grandchildren: Sabrina, Pamela, Natasha, Courtney, Jaime, Jillian, Jessica, Logan, Brandon, Cherisse, Glenn, Briana, Kyle, Terrance, Tracey, Dustin, Megan and Brody. She was also blessed with many great grandchildren: Jenna, Kennedy, Kai, Brooklyn, Georgia, Jayden, Jared, Andrew, Felix, Cleo, Oscar, MacKay, Charolette, Kainen, Colton, Theo, Zaya, Maddox, Londyn, Symone, Rowyn, Gaston, Novalee and Hannah. Mom always expressed appreciation for having had a great family and good life. It was a busy life raising seven children, helping with the farming and raising most of her own meat and vegetables. She and Dad believed not just in working hard but taking time to enjoy life as well. In their retirement, they took many trips, enjoyed camping in their motor home, golfing and playing cards with friends. Faith was important to Mom and in her final months she looked forward to being together again with Dad and our brothers Michael and John. Prayer service was held Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 7:30 pm and Funeral Mass was celebrated June 24, 2019 at 11:00 am, both services held at St. John's Roman Catholic Church, Rockglen, SK. Father Vincent Borre celebrant. Interment followed at Christ The King R.C. Cemetery, Fife Lake, SK. Masses may be said, or donations made to the Grasslands Health Center, Rockglen, SK. Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, SK.







