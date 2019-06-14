Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeannie Clampitt. View Sign Service Information Piche-Hawkins-Grondin Funeral Chapels 601 Highway #2 North Assiniboia , SK S0H 0B0 (306)-642-5551 Obituary

Jeannie Clampitt Margaret Jean Clampitt of Kincaid, SK passed away tragically on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at the age of 61 years. Jeannie was born on August 20, 1957, in Lafleche, SK. She was the third child and only daughter of Bert and Eileen (nee Maxwell) Clampitt. She grew up on a farm just north of Woodrow and enjoyed figure skating, 4H, and Sunday school. Jeannie attended school in Lafleche and moved to Kincaid in the early 1970s. She was blessed with 5 children, Jackie, Tammy, Joey, Debbie, and Stephanie. Family was very important to Jeannie and she treasured time spent with her children, grandchildren, and lifelong partner Tom Penna. Jeannie loved working at the playschool in Kincaid. She was also the caretaker for the Pinto Creek Lodge and worked at the Full Moon Tavern. She was a valuable employee and hard worker. Jeannie enjoyed attending the Pinto Creek stock car races and the Redneck Rumble, dancing at cabarets, score keeping at ball games, and going on road trips. She loved puzzles, decorating for special occasions, playing pool, golfing, bowling, going camping, and having coffee with friends. Her door was always open and everyone was welcome in Jeannie's home. She had a great sense of humour and loved to laugh. Jeannie was a loving mother and grandmother, great friend, and wonderful person. She loved her family unconditionally and will be deeply missed. Jeannie is survived by her loving family, life partner Tom Penna; daughter Jackie Yost (Joel Masse), granddaughter Courtney Yost (Christopher Fauser and his son Cohen), grandson Brandon Yost; daughter Tammy Billington (Neil Rode); son Joey Clampitt; daughter Debbie Clampitt (Terry Long), grandson Justin Clampitt, grandson Terry Long Jr.; brothers Clifford (Bev) Clampitt, Leslie (Brenda) Clampitt, Archie (Tracy) Clampitt, Richard (Daniela) Clampitt, Leonard Clampitt; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter Stephanie Clampitt (1989); parents Bert (2000) and Eileen (nee Maxwell) Clampitt (2018). Funeral Service was held on Thursday, May 23, 2019, 2:00 p.m., at the Kincaid Community Skating Rink, with Pastor Rick Hawreschuk officiant. The eulogy was shared by Garth Dorgan and Marnie Bourgeois. A special tribute by given Jeannie's grandchildren Courtney, Brandon, Justin, and Junior. Urn bearer was Terry Long Jr. Interment will take place at a later date. Memorial donations in memory of Jeannie to the Trust for Justin Clampitt for Care and Education, c/o Jackie Yost, Box 44, Lafleche, SK S0H 2K0, were greatly appreciated. Online condolences can be shared at







