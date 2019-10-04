Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Colvin. View Sign Service Information Ross Funeral Service 123 - 4th Ave East Assiniboia , SK S0H0B0 (306)-642-3373 Obituary

John Douglas Colvin With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of John Douglas Colvin on August 31, 2019 at the Coronach & District Health Centre, Coronach, SK, at the age of 86. Doug was born on May 26, 1933 to Loretta and Ernest Colvin of the Coronach district. The youngest of three children, growing up on the farm in the 1930's, Doug became very inventive and resourceful. He was never afraid of hard work and was willing to tackle anything. Our dad was just a phone call away and we thought he could fix anything. Truly a "jack of all trades" always resourceful, an example - when he needed a bagger for his riding mower, he made one. Doug married the love of his life Synnova Wrolson on June 8, 1955. Together they raised six daughters: Gail, Melinda, Vivian, Amy, Serena and Gina. Doug worked many years on road construction then later owned his own backhoe business. He was affectionately called "Digger Doug". Square dancing and pattern dancing were a passion of Doug and Synnova's, meeting many good friends over the years. Doug was a kind hearted humble man who taught all his daughters to dance. He would hunt for baby puppies with his grandchildren or build them a skating rink for Christmas just to see them smile and laugh. Doug and Synnova lived on a farm northeast of Coronach for 43 years of their marriage. Retiring and moving into Coronach, he enjoyed working in his shop and helping anyone that needed his helping hand. In 2016 Doug and Synnova moved into Southwinds Manor in Coronach where he resided until the end of June when he was moved into the Coronach Health Center. Doug is survived by his wife of 64 years, Synnova, children: Gail & Richard Giraudier of Willow Bunch, Melinda & Marcel Lesperance of Willow Bunch, Vivian & Robert Marit of Fife Lake, Amy Duncan of St. Albert, Serena & Kerry Brillon of Fife Lake and Gina & Justin Pearson of Fife Lake; 16 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren: Charla & Joey - Macey and Jace Holbrook; Richelle & Thomas - Chloe, McCoy and Lenni Munro; Derek & Leigh Anne - Payton, Olivia and Kaelin Lesperance; Brianna & Tim - Tanner L?Heureux; Ashley & Adam - Avery and Sophia Zadorozny; Crystal & Scott - Carson, Luke and Hayes Manske; Amber & Landon - Atlee, Bennett and Ruxin Winter; Logan Duncan; Hunter Duncan; Travis & Michelle - Caris and Haven Brillon; Brittany & Colby - Cohen, Collyns and Lakelyn Chubey; Karley & Cody - Vayden, Maverick, and Adelyn Twin; Taylor & Colton - Rowan, Memphis and Reed Clark; Preston Pearson; Sydney Pearson; Skylar Pearson; one sister Sylvia Gent; sisters-in-law Lorraine Colvin and Christine Merrien and numerous nieces and nephews. Doug will be dearly missed by family and friends who knew and loved him. Doug was predeceased by his parents, Loretta and Ernest Colvin, his in-laws Anne and Gustav Wrolson, brother Lowell Colvin, brothers-in-law Robert Gent, Bernard Merrien, Martin Wrolson, Don Kupper; sisters-in-law Eileen Wrolson and Eleanor Kupper. Celebration of Doug's Life was held Friday, September 6, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Coronach Community Hall. Richelle Gent facilitated. Tributes given by daughter Amy, granddaughters and nephews Dale Gent and Gordon Gent. Donations in Memory of Doug may be made to the Coronach & Area Health Care Foundation. Interment at the Coronach Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, SK.







