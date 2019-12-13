Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Knox. View Sign Obituary

John "Jack" Arthur Knox Limerick, SK John "Jack" Arthur Knox passed away with his family around him on Dec. 3, 2019 at the age of 98. Jack was born on Oct. 8,1921 to William "Billy" Knox and Ida (Barkley) Knox on the family farm northeast of Limerick, SK (NE 28-8-2-W3). He took his schooling at Orinoco and Limerick Schools. After finishing high school in Limerick, Jack took motor mechanics at Balfour Collegiate in Regina in 1940, before enlisting with the RCAF on November 18, 1941. Following basic training at Manning Depot in Edmonton, and radio/radar training at McGill University and CFB Clinton, Jack was sent to England in 1942 to serve as a radar mechanic. Returning to Canada in 1943, he trained as a pilot and air gunner. He received his commission as Pilot Officer on February 2, 1945. Following the war, Jack received veteran assistance to study Agricultural Engineering at the University of Saskatchewan. While there, he met Marjorie Ruemper of Saskatoon, and they were married on Aug. 30, 1947. After Jack received his Engineering degree in 1950, they moved to Limerick to farm, eventually settling on the original Knox homestead (SW 21-8-2-W3) where they lived until they retired to Assiniboia in 2001. Their first child, Graham, was born in 1949, followed by daughters Lenore in 1951 and Colleen in 1963. Jack and Marjorie celebrated 65 years of marriage on August 30, 2012, just before Marjorie passed away in October. Jack continued to live in Assiniboia until January 2019, when health issues necessitated a move to Moose Jaw, first to Providence Place, and then finally to West Park Crossing. Jack and family greatly appreciated the love and friendship that he received from the other residents and the excellent staff there. Jack was known all his life for his kindness, gentleness, integrity and unconditional love. The most important thing to Jack was his faith in Jesus Christ. He read his Bible daily and prayed for each member of his family by name, as well as for many others. He will be missed by all who knew him. Jack is survived by son Graham (Marjorie) Knox, grandchildren Michael Knox (Ketklao New Chaiwut), Leah Knox, Rochelle Knox (Anders Bergstrom), great-grandchildren Soren and Christian; daughter Lenore (Derek) Palmer, grandson Matthew (Tabitha) Palmer, great-grandson Thomas, granddaughter Tamara (Mark) Rempel, great-grandchildren Simon, Ivan, Eliana, granddaughter Sherry (Craig) Engel, great-granddaughter Judith, grandson Luke Palmer; and daughter Colleen (Nathan) Epp, grandchildren Joshua (Kate) Epp, Andrew Epp (Mikayla Coad Epp), Kathryn (David) Netmaker, and Jaclyn Epp. Jack was predeceased by his wife Marjorie; his parents Billy and Ida; siblings Maureen, Madeline, and Murray; and his grandson Andrew Palmer. The funeral service will be held at the Assiniboia Alliance Church on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery, Limerick, SK. Donations in memory of Jack can be made to Broken Arrow Youth Ranch, Box 44, Wood Mountain, SK. S0H 4L0. Online condolences can be shared at







