Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Woolhouse. View Sign

John Norris Woolhouse John Norris Woolhouse passed away April 8, 2019 at 92 years of age. John is survived by his wife of 67 years, Bernice Woolhouse and his sons Curtis, Dwayne (Jeanne), Barry and their families. He is survived by his sister Lucy (Roger) Claussen, as well as, many close nephews and nieces. John valued and enjoyed his role as a grandfather and a great-grandfather to seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Often at family functions Grandpa was on the floor involved in a Meccano or Lego project with the children. While he was a quiet man, John was very involved with the community. For 12 years, he played sousaphone in the Assiniboia Community Band and was a six year leader with the 4H Club. He and Bernice enjoyed many years square dancing and travelling with the Assiniboia Promenaders, including a trip to Norway. John served 17 years on the Readlyn Wheat Pool committee and the Readlyn Co-operative Association. As well, he proudly served 25 years as a volunteer and board member with the Assiniboia Museum. John was born in and lived in the same home on the family farm for 82 years. He attended Hepworth district School, but left at the age of 16 to work on the family farm, as his father was quite ill. Farming was a career chosen out of necessity, and it was not until Dwayne started farming that he started to truly enjoy the work. So much so, that after retirement he continued helping with harvest and operated a combine until he was 82 years old. John lived the last two years of his life at the Assiniboia Union Hospital Long Term Care Unit, where he was lovingly cared for by their dedicated staff. The family will be holding a private gathering to celebrate John's life. He will be interred with his father and mother, Willis and Lucy Woolhouse. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Assiniboia Museum Building Fund. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Woolhouse family may be shared at







John Norris Woolhouse passed away April 8, 2019 at 92 years of age. John is survived by his wife of 67 years, Bernice Woolhouse and his sons Curtis, Dwayne (Jeanne), Barry and their families. He is survived by his sister Lucy (Roger) Claussen, as well as, many close nephews and nieces. John valued and enjoyed his role as a grandfather and a great-grandfather to seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Often at family functions Grandpa was on the floor involved in a Meccano or Lego project with the children. While he was a quiet man, John was very involved with the community. For 12 years, he played sousaphone in the Assiniboia Community Band and was a six year leader with the 4H Club. He and Bernice enjoyed many years square dancing and travelling with the Assiniboia Promenaders, including a trip to Norway. John served 17 years on the Readlyn Wheat Pool committee and the Readlyn Co-operative Association. As well, he proudly served 25 years as a volunteer and board member with the Assiniboia Museum. John was born in and lived in the same home on the family farm for 82 years. He attended Hepworth district School, but left at the age of 16 to work on the family farm, as his father was quite ill. Farming was a career chosen out of necessity, and it was not until Dwayne started farming that he started to truly enjoy the work. So much so, that after retirement he continued helping with harvest and operated a combine until he was 82 years old. John lived the last two years of his life at the Assiniboia Union Hospital Long Term Care Unit, where he was lovingly cared for by their dedicated staff. The family will be holding a private gathering to celebrate John's life. He will be interred with his father and mother, Willis and Lucy Woolhouse. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Assiniboia Museum Building Fund. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Woolhouse family may be shared at www.rossfuneralservice.com. Funeral Home Ross Funeral Service

123 - 4th Ave East

Assiniboia , SK S0H0B0

(306) 642-3373 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Assiniboia Times from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Assiniboia Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close