Joseph Henry "Bud" Ogle
Bud Ogle, longtime resident of the Wood Mountain district of Saskatchewan, passed away March 10, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital, Gravelbourg, SK. Bud is survived by wife Karen, two children: daughter Tamara (Lance) Sommer and their children Janzen and Emerson; and son Lane (Cherie). He was predeceased by parents Joseph and Lena Ogle, two sisters and one brother. Bud was born on December 12, 1939 on the Ogle homestead. Bud rode the Bombadier to Wood Mountain School in the winter and was finished in Grade 9. From then on, he stayed home to work. He married Karen Ruth Demich in 1965 at the Catholic Church in Wood Mountain. The couple moved a trailer onto the Demich farm. In 1968 along came a daughter Tamara and then in 1972, a son, Lane. Bud managed a farming and ranching lifestyle, until 2017 when the cattle were sold and pasture rented. He started organic farming in June 2000 for numerous years until neighbors had taken it over for rent. Bud used to help Andrew and Leonard Caragata butcher pigs and brandings. He was a hall board member in Wood Mtn. and volunteer firefighter. Bud's hobbies and pastimes included fishing, hunting, curling, slo-pitch and the outdoors in general. Bud had two grandchildren Janzen and Emerson who had his full attention any time they wanted. Grandpa would attend their hockey games, 4-H, dance recitals and if he missed an event, he would always phone to see how it turned out. Bud's life was simple and not complicated. He focused on visiting and the relationships he had with numerous people. A good laugh was always a must. We believe as a family that he represented what Wood Mountain is all about and what always draws us home. Funeral Service Celebrating Bud's Life was held Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Assiniboia Alliance Church, Assiniboia, SK. Pastors Todd Moroz, Rick Aupperlle and Lionel Moffatt officiated. Tribute written by his kids, was presented by Lane. Urn Bearers were grandchildren Janzen and Emerson. Music Ministry was led by Clint and Dawn Mitchell with Mark Elford. Donations may be made to Diabetes Foundation and Wood Mountain Park. Please join in remembering Bud by visiting his memorial at www.rossfuneralservice.com.
