Joyous Lidberg February 7, 1930 - September 23, 2020
Joyous Lidberg, late of Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan and formerly of Crane Valley, Saskatchewan, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2020. Joyous was born February 7, 1930 to William and Adeline Montgomery at Crane Valley, Saskatchewan. She received her education at Dannybrook school. In 1951, she married Raymond Lidberg and the couple resided on a farm in the Crane Valley area where they lived for 26 years. Joyous enjoyed farm life, raising different types of animals and working in her garden. She especially liked growing her many varieties of flowers. In her spare time, she also liked sewing, playing cards, music, and dancing. Joyous and Raymond moved to Ormiston in 1976, where they lived for about 4 years. Then moving to Moose Jaw, they worked as cleaning staff at Home Hardware from which they retired in 1992. She loved her family and tried to help and guide them throughout the years. Predeceased by her husband Raymond in 1999, as well as her father William Montgomery; mother Adeline Montgomery; 5 brothers Mervin (Katie), Melville, Clifford (Theresa), Gordon (Florence) and Lloyd (Bonnie); sister Dorothy; Daughter-in-law Debra (Earl) Lidberg. Joyous leaves to mourn a son Ken (Aylsa) Lidberg and their children Darren (Tricia) Lidberg, Emmet & Reece, Heather (Alika) Lidberg, Melissa (Richard) Mathieson, Porter, Phineas, Truett, Sutton & Foxtyn; Daughter Irma (Garth) Bell and their children Sharlene (Kyle) Pike, Madalynn Van Maanen (Dillon McConaghie), Molly Van Maanen, Stacey (Lee) Malvey, Hanna, Owen & Fiona; son Earl and his children Beverley Lidberg, Wyatt, Ian (Chantel) Lidberg, Olivia & Alexa, Chantel Lidberg. Joyous is also survived by a sister-in-law Ester Lidberg and numerous nephews and nieces. Joyous will be missed by all her friends and family as she always had a smile for everyone. Thank you to the Extendicare staff in Moose Jaw for taking good care of Joyous over the last several years. Funeral Services will be held at the Parkview Funeral Chapel in Moose Jaw on September 26th, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Saskatchewan Diabetes Foundation would be appreciated. In living memory of Joyous, a memorial planting will be made by Jones-Parkview Funeral Services. Please sign the memorial register at website: www.wjjonesandson.com
or www.parkviewfuneralchapel.ca
(Obituaries). Blake Seebach/Dayna Chamberlain - Funeral Director