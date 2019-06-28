Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Juanita Adam. View Sign Service Information Ross Funeral Service 123 - 4th Ave East Assiniboia , SK S0H0B0 (306)-642-3373 Obituary

Juanita Irene Adam On Saturday, June 8, 2019, Juanita Irene Adam passed away at the Bengough Health Centre, at age 95. Juanita is predeceased by her husband Thomas B. Adam (1985), son Orville Adam (2015), father Floyd Thornton, mother Grace Thornton, brothers Irving and George and grandchildren Veronica, Michelle, and Michael. She is survived by children: Diane (Jerry) Short, Doug (Shirley), Ronald (Fay), Pauline (Ron) Wilson, Roger (Laura), grandchildren, great- grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Juanita Irene (nee Thornton) was born December 19, 1923, in New Providence, Iowa. She came to Canada when she was 3 years old and grew up in Bengough, Saskatchewan. She married Tom Adam on New Year's Day 1942. Juanita and Tom bought a farm northeast of Big Beaver. They settled into their two-bedroom home in 1946. The family continued to live on the farm, but in the winters, they moved to Bengough so that the children could attend school. In 1954 Juanita and Tom purchased an acreage south of Bengough, moving their house from the farm onto the site. The original two-bedroom house continued as "home" to the expanded family of eight, gradually adding additions to the house. Juanita was kept busy caring for their six children, home and Tom. Juanita always loved to go "along for the ride" with her friends, especially her sister-in-law Ruth. In 1984 Tom, Juanita, Diane and Jerry went on a trip to Hawaii, which was her biggest trip. Juanita babysat for others for about a year and a half, followed by working at the local cafe. She retired from work at the cafe in 1984. After Tom's passing in 1985, Juanita remained living in her home. During this time, she loved to host tea parties with her family and friends, as she always enjoyed a good visit with everyone. When she had time in the afternoons, she would watch her plays and her favorite was "Golden Girls". In the evenings she would play a good game of solitaire. In 2017 Juanita moved to the Villa, staying for a short period until moving to the Bengough Heath Center. Graveside Service was held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 2:30 pm at the Bengough Cemetery, with Kathy Gudnason presiding. Fellowship and lunch followed at Knox United Church Fellowship Hall. Donations in Memory of Juanita may be made to the Bengough Drop-In Centre. Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, SK.







