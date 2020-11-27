Judy Bellay
With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Judy Bellay, age 76, our loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all whose lives she touched, on Tuesday, November 12, 2020 at the General Hospital, Regina, SK. Judith Ann Bellay (nee Eldstrom), beloved daughter of Wendel & Eileen (nee Fowler) Eldstrom, was born June 3, 1944 in Assiniboia SK and grew up on the family farm. There, Judy developed a love of cooking and could whip up a full course meal by the age of twelve. After graduating high school, she moved to Regina and started working for SaskTel as a secretary in the engineering department. It was there in 1964 that she met the love of her life, Ed Bellay. After a short courtship they married on December 18, 1965 in Assiniboia, SK and from their union three kids were born - Trevor, Michelle, and Linnae. After six months of living in Regina, they moved to Swift Current, SK where she continued to work for SaskTel. In 1969, they purchased the K Motel and restaurant. Judy & Ed devoted themselves to establishing their business. She spoke highly about the incredible staff that worked with them and the good times they had. In 1976, they sold the motel and restaurant and she focused on raising their family. From 1982 - 1991 Judy enjoyed working as a secretary and then as a Ministerial Assistant for Pat Smith for the Saskatchewan Government. In 1994, she started another new and exciting venture in running her own business with Partylite. Judy was well known in the company throughout Canada for being a record breaker in sales. Being able to socialize and meet new people was perhaps the most rewarding part for her. Judy was a dedicated wife and a proud mother and grandmother. Judy was a loving, generous, creative, beautiful soul. She was gentle and kind and always had a smile on her face. She is well known for being an exceptional cook and hostess. Always taking care of others, she served selflessly and was a friend to all. She was an amazing woman and showed her love for her family in everything she did. Judy was incredibly strong and approached everything life in only one way - with the most positive attitude. Judy was very active in her community. She served and was a vibrant member of the Catholic Women's League. Judy also loved cheering on the Saskatchewan Roughriders along with Ed, they have been lifelong fans. She loved to cook, travel, dance, garden, discover new foods and restaurants, and she had an incredible flair for fashion. Most of all she loved spending time with her family. She got so much joy from watching her kids and then grandkids play their sports and dance performances. Judy was predeceased by her parents, Wendel & Eileen Eldstrom; her only brother, Lorne Eldstrom; her mother and father-in-law, John & Rosalie Bellay; and by her brothers-in-law, Daniel Lassota and Grant Hyndman. Judy is survived by her loving husband of nearly 55 years, Edward "Ed" Bellay; her son, Trevor (Victoria) Bellay; her daughter, Michelle (Trevor) Schmiess, and their children, Jack, Riley, and Matty; her daughter, Linnae (Kevin) Tait, and their children, James, Mila, and Lara; her brother-in-law, Bob Bellay; her sisters-in-law, Janet Hyndman, Lorraine Bellay, and Fern Eldstrom; and by numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to sincerely thank the medical professionals at the University of Saskatchewan Cancer Clinic, Regina General Hospital, and the Cypress Regional Hospital Chemotherapy Ward as well as all the doctors, nurses and staff in the ICU. Not only did they provide Judy with amazing care, compassion and support during her illness but also some lasting friendships. The Private Family Funeral Mass for Judy Bellay was held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11:00 am from Christ the Redeemer Roman Catholic Parish, Swift Current, SK with Rev. Thomas Mutavanattu as Celebrant. In memory of Judy Bellay, donations made to Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan - specifically to go towards the 4D-CT Simulator, which is used for detecting Breast Cancer - would be appreciated by the family. The Simulator provides the patients' medical team with the images they need to determine the most effective and efficient diagnosis and treatment possible. Funds are being raised to have this piece of equipment at the Saskatoon Cancer Clinic. Funeral arrangements were in care of Swift Current Funeral Home, Swift Current, SK. For further information, or to leave a personal message of condolence on the family's obituary page, please go to swiftcurrentfuneralhome.com