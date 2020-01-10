Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine Keller. View Sign Service Information Ross Funeral Service 123 - 4th Ave East Assiniboia , SK S0H0B0 (306)-642-3373 Obituary

Katherine Keller Katherine "Kay" Keller passed away on December 27, 2019 in Assiniboia SK, at the age of 88. Kay was born at home in the district of Flintoff on August 1, 1931 to Nick and Angelina Yorga. Kay was the last surviving member of this family. After finishing Grade 11, Kay went to work at a fishing camp in Lake of the Woods in Ontario. Following that she went to Moose Jaw where she took a business course. Kay then went to work in St. Victor where she was employed in an insurance office. At a dance in Scout Lake, Kay met the love of her life Arnold Keller. They were married April 10, 1954. They started their life together on the Urton place. They later added the Trudgeon place to their ranch. Soon the children came along: 1955 Leslie was born, 1956 Wendy arrived, 1959 Laurie showed up, 1960 Mark arrived and last but not least, in 1964 Corelie made her entrance. Kay's family expanded: Leslie and Erin Keller with their children: Shay & Robbie Keller, Realynn & Colton Wakley and Rheanne Keller; Wendy and Gus Leduc with their children: Colton Leduc and Josie Leduc; Laurie and Wade Bertram with their children: Brady & Jimmie Jean Bertram & Sawyer, Casey Bertram & Dano Backmer, Kylie & Dean Mackie and their children Mia, Ava & Rio; Mark and Diane Keller with their children: Riley Keller and Nikki Keller; Corelie Keller with her children: Tyler Cormier and Micheal Cormier. Kay enjoyed crafting, knitting, crocheting and quilting as well as gardening and preparing good food! She was a dedicated volunteer for the various community groups and the United Church. Kay enjoyed attending the many activities and events her family were involved in: rodeo, 4-H, music, basketball and volleyball, to name a few. Kay and Arnold spent their entire lifetime - over 60 years - building and working on the Dry Fork Ranch raising cattle. Even with declining health Kay refused to leave her beloved ranch. Kay was predeceased by her husband Arnold Keller (2006), parents Nick and Angelina Yorga and siblings Virginia Burkoski, Marie Tonita, Steve Yorga, John Yorga, Sophie Dechaine, Cornell Yorga, Nick Yorga , Auralia Beach and Doreen Bell. Service to celebrate Katherine Keller's life was held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the Rockglen Community Hall. Officiating at the service was Kay's son-in-law, Gus Leduc, with tribute given by her grandson, Shay Keller. Interment in the Rockglen Cemetery will take place at a later date. Donations in Kay's memory can be made to S.T.A.R.S. Ambulance. Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, SK.







