Kathleen Hazel Parker Kathleen Hazel Parker (Jordan), age 100, passed away peacefully on December 16, 2019 in Assiniboia, SK. Hazel was born on August 19, 1919 to William and Rhoda (Bettles) Jordan on the family farm north of Ernfold, SK. When her father died in 1928, her mother moved Hazel and her four siblings to Morse, SK to ensure that they would receive an education. Hazel attended Morse High School and then went on to Normal School in Regina in 1941. She married Storey Parker in 1943 and while he was overseas, she taught in country schools in the area. Upon his return, they relocated to Moose Jaw, where they raised their two daughters, Faye and Sandy. Hazel began teaching kindergarten and Grade One for the Moose Jaw School Board in 1951 at Empire, King George, and Prince Arthur schools. She taught many children to read and retired after 27 years in 1978. Storey and Hazel spent many wonderful years at their cabin at Buffalo Pound Lake. After Storey's death in 1984, Hazel continued to live in Moose Jaw until1999 when she moved to Prince Albert, and ten years later, moved to Lafleche to be close to family. Her final move was to Prairie Villa assisted living in Assiniboia in February 2019 where she quickly became involved in all activities, even bingo. Hazel was always busy and loved participating in sports- curling, bowling, golf, skating, swimming, darts- and excelled at them all. In later years she kept active by walking everyday and was recognized throughout the town of Lafleche walking on her route. Hazel was a friend to everyone she met and kept in touch with family and friends through letters and homemade birthday cards. She loved playing cribbage, knitting, doing jigsaw puzzles, gardening and tending her house plants. She was a very positive person who believed in hugs, talking to strangers, and supporting others whenever possible. She was grateful for her family and friends and was loved by all. Hazel is survived by her two daughters: Faye (Earle) Johnson of Watrous, SK and Sandy (Ben) Filson of Thomson Lake, SK. Five grandchildren: Evarett (Gerrie) Johnson of Prince Albert, SK, Raeanne (Jamie) Johnson of Edmonton, AB, Jennifer (Darren) Glow of Calgary, AB, Erin (Candice) Filson of Saskatoon SK, and Leah (Tyrone) Tallis of Dalmeny, SK. Seven great grandchildren: Coral (Allen) Johnson, Dante Johnson, Kenley and Savanna Glow, London and Carter Filson, and Aubrey, Piper and Blake Tallis. One sister: Lorna Gove of Burnaby, SK and one sister-in-law, Kay Parker of Moose Jaw, and numerous nieces and nephews. Many thanks to the staff at Prairie Villa for Hazel's excellent care. At Hazel's request there will be no funeral service. The family will gather for a celebration of her life at a later date. Internment will be in Ernfold Cemetery at that time.





