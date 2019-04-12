Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kelly Fitzpatrick. View Sign

Kelly David Fitzpatrick May 22, 1950 -- March 27, 2019 Kelly David Fitzpatrick was born May 22, 1950 in Lafleche, Saskatchewan and departed March 27, 2019 in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan. Kelly was the eldest of three boys born to Pat and Shirley Fitzpatrick. Kelly attended public school in Wood Mountain, Saskatoon, and Glentworth. Following high school Kelly completed a bachelor's degree at Montana State University in Bozeman. Kelly really enjoyed his time at MSU and made many lasting memories and friendships. Kelly worked on the family ranch growing up and after completing college he returned to Wood Mountain, ranching and distributing Dew Eze equipment throughout Canada. Kelly married Judy in 1975 and they had 6 children. In 1976 the family moved to Lanigan and managed the University of Saskatchewan - Termeunde Farm Research Station. Kelly took over the family ranch near Wood Mountain in 1979, which he managed until his death. Kelly was a longtime member of the Wood Mountain Stampede Rodeo Committee and a member of the Royal Canadian Legion - Glentworth Branch #342. He was a lifelong participant and supporter of sports, rodeo, and community events. A lifetime rancher in the Wood Mountain area, Kelly was an eclectic cowboy and was well known for his obscure and bizarre wit. He enjoyed espresso, music, especially jazz and the blues, and the odd Irish Whiskey. He was interested in science and philosophy, vocabulary and grammar, mathematics and literature. Kelly had a passion for range management and persevering the natural prairie and caring for his livestock was a great source of pride for him. Kelly instilled a love of flora and fauna to his family and good range management was a priority for him. Kelly and his dog Steamboat were often going on range tours to ensure everything was in order. He was very proud of all his family's accomplishments. A celebration of life was held April 2, 2019 at the Wood Mountain Community Hall. A special thank-you to MC Kelly Yorga, speakers Ryder Lee, Dave Pac, Murray and Jan Linthicum, Rodeo cowboy friends tribute, and Robin Poirier. Honour guard was the Wood Mountain Stampede Committee along with the Glentworth Royal Canadian Legion. Some of Kelly's favourite music was provided by Clint Mitchell, Clayton Linthicum, Kacy Anderson, and Beni Paulson. Slide show was put together by the family. Kelly was predeceased by his parents Pat and Shirley, brother Guy and father-in-law Melvin Mastad. Kelly is survived by his wife Judy, children Jay, Lynn (Jeff), Clair, Rhett (Andrea), Jan (Dylan), and Coll (Whitney), grandchildren Beau, Shea, and Taryn Van Nistelrooy, Kennedy and Tessa Davies. Brother Kim (Christal) Fitzpatrick, niece Sara (Jon) Hamm, mother-in-law Fay Mastad, and numerous extended family members. Kelly will be greatly missed by family and friends. He was a hero to many, a friend to many more, a rebel to all and he will be forever memorable. Online condolences can be shared at







