Kenneth Bjornson Kenneth Dale Bjornson, of Rockglen, Saskatchewan, passed away October 30, 2019 at age 85. Predeceased by parents, Anton and Lena, siblings and spouses: Alfred, Mabel (Thor) Spagrud, Klara (Ivor) Spagrud, Bernard (Ella), Anna (Herb) Derbyshire, Ted (Jean), Louis (Edna), Esther (Bert) Watson, Olga (Harold) Rosvold, Edwin, and Eunice Bjornson. Ken is survived by his wife Charlotte (Yost); four children: Allen (Kirsten) and his children Kyle and Jenna; Brent; Laura and children Katelynn and Kristine; Lisa (Don) and children Karyn, Brendan, and Katherine; one brother Roy and sister-in-law Doris Bjornson, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass was celebrated Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. John?s Roman Catholic Church, Rockglen, SK. Father Gerry Bauche celebrant with Altar Server Marc Spagrud. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, SK. Ken was the youngest child of Anton and Lena Bjornson who farmed east of Scout Lake. In 1945 Anton and Lena retired and moved to Moose Jaw, and took 11 year old Ken with them. In 1951 Ken moved from Moose Jaw to work on his brother Ted's farm west of Rockglen. Ted's family included wife Jean, 5 year old Florence, with Lorne coming along in 1952. Some people thought Ken was Florence and Lorne?s big brother. Ken learned everything about farming from his older brother, as for a number of years Ken was a city kid. He learned the art of cleaning the barn and sheds, loading a horse drawn stone boat with manure, shovelling grain into granaries and out again when it was hauled to the elevator, mixing "chop" which is a mixture of oats and wheat ground together for feed for the yearlings. Florence went to Ayrton, the local country school from 1953 to 1955. Ken often picked Florence up after school with his 25 year old 1928 Whippet sedan. They also often gave the Yost girls a ride partway home, dropping them off at the cemetery to walk the rest of the way. 5 years later in 1960, Ken married one of the Yost girls, Charlotte. They moved in with Grandpa Bjornson, who lived in Rockglen, while the searched for a farm of their own. In 1962 they bought the Clifford Joseph place southwest of town. Charlotte and Ken grew grain, raised beef cattle and chickens, had a couple milk cows, and sometimes had a few pigs. Allen was born in 1961, Brent in 1962, and then the twins Laura and Lisa in 1965. In 2003 Charlotte and Ken sold most of their land and retired from farming, but they continued to live on the family farm. At that point Ken removed everything in the barnyard except for the barn. Ken always cleaned up after himself, something he learned from his brother Ted many years before. Ken loved watching sports on TV, with hockey and baseball being his favourites. After Ken retired and whenever the weather allowed, he could be found weekday mornings with his brother Roy and many friends at the Rockglen coffee shop. The family wishes to thank the tremendous staff at Grasslands Health Centre who kept Ken comfortable in his last few weeks. Donations in Memory of Ken may be made to the Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan.





Published in Assiniboia Times from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019

