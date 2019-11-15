Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Kirby. View Sign Service Information Ross Funeral Service 123 - 4th Ave East Assiniboia , SK S0H0B0 (306)-642-3373 Obituary

Kenneth Charles Kirby Kenneth Charles Kirby, of Sherwood Park, AB, passed away peacefully October 22, 2019 with his son Clark by his side. Ken was born July 26, 1942 in Assiniboia, SK to Charles and Ellen (Amos) Kirby of Scout Lake. Ken grew up on the family farm. He attended Kabrud and Scout Lake Schools and took his high school in Rockglen. When he graduated in 1960, he received the Governor General's Award for his achievement. He married Grace Anderson, of Rockglen, on September 15, 1962. Ken earned a Bachelor of Education from the U of S in 1964. After graduating from university, Ken taught for 10 years in Craik and Melville, SK before taking a position in CORE Services with the Provincial Government. He moved on to the Federal Government working for Indian Affairs in Ottawa and Edmonton. He retired in 1998 and had a consulting business for a few years. Ken served on the board of Robin Hood Association in Sherwood Park; an organization involved in the care of individuals with disabilities. He enjoyed golf and curling well into his retirement years. Ken and Grace enjoyed travelling for pleasure and for gathering information about their ancestry. Ken was a kind and caring person who loved his family, home and career. When Ken's health began to fail, his main concern was not to burden his family. Throughout his struggle with PSP -- Progressive Supranuclear Palsey, Ken never complained and accepted his fate with dignity. Ken is survived by his wife of 57 years, Grace; son Clark (Eva) of Calgary and daughter Karen of Sherwood Park; sister Judy Kirby of Moose Jaw; brother David (Laurel) of Scout Lake; sister-in-law Ruth (Harold) Lang of Regina; special great-nephews Hunter and Adam of Sherwood Park (who called him "Papa Ken"), several nieces, nephews, four aunts, one uncle as well numerous other relatives. Ken was predeceased by his parents, Ellen and Charlie, mother and father-in-law Francis and Elva Anderson. Funeral Service was held October 25, 2019 at Hainstock's Funeral Home in Edmonton. Private graveside service was held October 29, 2019 at the Rockglen Cemetery. A special thank you to niece, Paula Lang for her endless love and care for Ken. The family also wishes to thank Hainstock's Funeral Home, Ross Funeral Service and staff; Gary K. Miller for his advice and care; Linda Kirby for her kind words, the pallbearers and the New Horizon Drop-In-Centre for serving the lunch.







