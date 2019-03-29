Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kim Charles Hall. View Sign

Kim Charles Hall March 30 1965 -- Feb 25 2019 It is with heavy hearts that the family of Kim Hall announce his passing at 53 years of age. He is survived by his loving wife Jackie and his two boys Charlie and Oliver, his mother Jean Hall, siblings Debbie (Myles) Warken, Murray Hall, Shelley (John) Ambrose, Coralie Fletcher, 8 nieces and nephews and 7 great nieces and nephew, mother in law Susan Lomack and sister in law Angie Purdy. He was predeceased by his father John Hall and father in law Jack Purdy. Kim was an avid sports lover and he grew up in a hockey rink where he played the sport till graduating high school. After a few years working in Assiniboia and Regina he made his way out to Vancouver to start a new life. He met his wife Jackie, married and had two boys Charlie and Oliver. Kim loved the outdoors which led him to his career of supervisor of a beautiful park that was donated to the city of Richmond. He also looked after and maintained yards and gardens for private clients. Kim loved to golf, watch curling and football and was a fabulous cook. He was always barbequing or preparing a fabulous meal for family or friends who were over. He loved to visit with his nieces and nephews and their children and would entertain them in their beautiful yard full of blueberry trees, playhouses and gardens which was a magical day for all involved. 15 months ago due to an autoimmune disease that attacked Kim's lungs he received a successful double lung transplant and has been battling ever since. After many ups and downs and more surgeries his body succumbed to rejection of his new lungs. A very hard battle Kim endured and all medical staff could not believe the strength and the will to live that Kim had. Kim's greatest pride and joy were his two sons whom he loved dearly and was deeply concerned for their well being. Donations in memory of Kim Hall can be made in the care of Jean Hall at Conexus Credit Union in Assiniboia. Funds collected will be sent in support of Kim's children, Charlie and Oliver.





