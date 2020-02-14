Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laura Sjogren. View Sign Service Information Ross Funeral Service 123 - 4th Ave East Assiniboia , SK S0H0B0 (306)-642-3373 Obituary

Laura Sjogren Laura Freda Sjogren, nee King, passed away peacefully with family at her side on January 23, 2020 at age 99 years. Laura was born February 13, 1920 on the family farm in the Happy Valley district, Saskatchewan. Laura went to school at Beaver Creek. She was married to Olaf Sjogren on St. Patricks Day, March 17, 1938 in Scobey, Montana. They lived on the Sjogren homestead in Big Beaver until 1966 and then they moved to their Harptree farm. They later retired to Bengough in 1978. Laura was very active in all sports throughout her life. She also loved to sing and was asked to sing at many weddings and public functions throughout the years. In later years Laura thoroughly enjoyed her retirement. She and Olaf loved to travel and almost always made a yearly trip out to B.C. to visit friends. She also was involved in the Bengough community and participated in walk-a-thons and any fundraisers that benefited the community. She was predeceased by her husband, Olaf; sons-in-law Oliver Cote and Keith Whyte; grandson Cole William Sjogren; siblings: Lorne Morris, Elmer Morris, infant baby King, Martin King, Arnold King, George King, Grace Sjogren, and Walter King. Laura is survived by four children: - Doreen Cote and her family: Carl (Sue) - Darcy, Dean; Gordon (Brenda) - Russell Eric; Maya (Ralph) Johnson - Jara; Virgil (Taralee) - Logan (Carleen), Cole (Kayla); Bruce (Tayna) - Devon, Shaylynn; Isabelle (George) Willcox and their family: Gerald (Pam) - Luke, Jacob, Matt; Lorraine (Larry) Betts - Mark (Samantha); Carol Whyte and her family: Jason (Cindy), Cory (Cheryl) - Carson, Colby, Chloe; Cameron (Lori) - Cathryn, Carolea, Stuart; Bill (Arlene) and their family: Jarin (Rocky) Kim -Adelle, Claire, Eleanor; Matthew (Jessica) - Ethan, Liam, Daniel, and Luke (Nyajam); brother Wayne (Bud) King and sister Gwen Dale as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral Service was held Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the Knox United Church, Bengough, SK. The Reverend Isabella Frank officiated. Honourary and acting pallbearers were all of Laura's grandchildren. Music ministry was led by Donna Morris and the Bengough Community Choir. Donations in Memory of Laura may be made to the Bengough Health Centre Ladies Auxiliary, for a Broda positioning wheelchair. Interment in the Bengough Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, SK.







