Laurie Watteyne We are heartbroken to let you know that Mom, Laurie Elizabeth (Spence) Watteyne, passed away suddenly on Monday, September 30, 2019, at the age of 77. Mom was born on February 11, 1942 in Moose Jaw, SK, the eldest of four children born to Isobel (Campbell) and George Spence. Mom is predeceased by her much-loved son, Brian (1991), father, George Spence (1989), mother-in-law, Elodie Watteyne (1999) and father-in-law, Arthur Watteyne (1963). Left to cherish Mom's memory is Dad, Gerard Watteyne, and us 4 kids, Anne-Marie (Ken) Lesy, Gerald Watteyne, Brenda (Les) Clampitt and Shane Watteyne, her 10 adored grandchildren, Tristan (Curtis) Brown, Shay (Madison) Chubb, Jarrik Morissette, Donnelle (Mark) Knowles, Morgan (Scott) Ryan, Bailey (Kyle Spooner) Clampitt, Aspen, Beckett, Foster & Hampton Watteyne, her 7 cherished great-grandchildren, Parker & Ryker Brown, Cotter Chubb, Drew & Luke Knowles, Stevie Spooner and Baby Boy Ryan (due to arrive any day!), her much-loved mother, Isobel Spence, her 3 treasured siblings, Heather (Harry Pumfrey) Langman, Kathryn (Wayne) Erickson and Merritt (Linda) Spence, one sister-in-law Mary (Watteyne) Packet, brother-in-law Marcel Verhelst, and her many nieces and nephews, as well as a whole community of friends. Prayers for Mom were held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. and Mom's Funeral Mass was held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., both at Ste Radegonde Roman Catholic Church in Lafleche, SK. Flowers are gratefully declined; however, if you wish to make a donation in Mom's memory it can be made to the Saskatchewan Heart and Stroke Foundation, 1738 Quebec Ave., Unit 26, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1V9, the Canadian Mental Health Association, 1810 Albert St., Regina, SK S4P 2S8 or a charity of your choice.







