Lillian Young
Lillian Young passed away October 14, 2020 at Lethbridge, Alberta, at age 95. Predeceased by husband of 68 years, Bill; parents Wilfred and Ada Davies, brothers John, Fred, Willis (Shirley); sisters Mabel, Margaret (Earl) Schook and brother-in-law Ray. Lillian is lovingly remembered by three daughters: Linda (Dale) Lukens, Janice Young, Patricia (Bruce) Chubb; grandchildren: Michelle (Bruce) Manton, Karrie (Kevin) LaBelle, Nicole Lukens (Mike Stone), Christina Chubb (Kelsey Roberts), Robyn (Fred) Light, Tony (Janaye) Chubb; great-grandchildren: Cameron, Samantha, Emma, and Olivia LaBelle, Hayley and Eli Stone, Hendrix and Morrison Light, Kaitlyn and Madison Roberts and Bryson Chubb, sister Vera Reine, numerous nieces and nephews. Lillian was born April 9, 1925 at Ardill, Saskatchewan to Wilfred and Ada Davies. Lillian had three brothers and three sisters. They moved to Readlyn, Saskatchewan where she attended school and lived with her family on the farm until she moved to Assiniboia where she worked as an egg candler. Lillian attended a dance where she met Bill Young. They married in October 2, 1948 in Moose Jaw and moved to Ipswitch, Manitoba where Bill worked at the Patterson Grain elevator for one year. They had their first of three daughters, Linda while there. They moved to Stonehenge to work at the Patterson Grain Elevator for one year before moving to the family farm at Stonehenge. They welcomed another daughter, Janice in 1954 and Patricia in 1961. They moved into Assiniboia in 1982 but continued farming until 1995. After Bill passed in 2016, Lillian moved to Lethbridge, Alberta to live with Linda and Dale until her passing. Funeral Service was held on October 20, 2020 at Ross Funeral Chapel, Assiniboia, SK. Les Wilcock presided. Tribute presented by daughter, Linda. Special music tribute by granddaughter Michelle. Pallbearers were: Michelle, Karrie, Nicole, Tony, Robyn, Fred. Interment at Mount Hope Cemetery, Assiniboia. Donations in Memory may be made to a charity of donor's choice. Expressions of sympathy, pictures, memories for the Young family may be shared at www.rossfuneralservice.com.
