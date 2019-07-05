Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lloyd Sweeney. View Sign Service Information Ross Funeral Service 123 - 4th Ave East Assiniboia , SK S0H0B0 (306)-642-3373 Obituary

Lloyd Sweeney Lloyd Edward Sweeney, age 90, was born April 23, 1929 in Bengough, SK to Edward and Anne Sweeney. He was the oldest of 10 children. He attended Wright school until Grade 8. Lloyd spent a short time away from the farm to work in the oil fields. As eldest son, he returned home and took over the family farm. He spent his life raising cattle, crops and enjoying his horses and pets. He farmed with his brother Calvin until Calvin's death in 1977. He continued to live and care for his mother Anne and enjoyed many conversations around the kitchen table with family and friends. Lloyd's life revolved around the family farm and the community. He was involved in the community pasture, Bengough horse shows - donating halters for prizes and hosting events at the farm, such as giving school children rides on the hay wagon, pulled by his team of horses. Lloyd cared deeply for his community, farm life and family. He remained on the farm until age 86 when he had a fall that prevented him from returning. Lloyd showed his true grit, never giving up following injuries of a broken hip, cracked pelvis and numerous bouts of pneumonia. Lloyd's health declined over the past year. He was grateful for the friendship, help and care of his friends, health care workers and community to keep his independence for as long as he could. Lloyd is predeceased by his parents Edward and Anne Sweeney, sisters Shirley Haggquist and Sharon Deminchuk, brother Calvin Sweeney, brothers-in-law Gilbert Covey, Bob Cates and Walter Jackson and nephew Ken Cates. Lloyd is survived by sisters Ila Fay Jackson, Phyllis Cates and Joyce Covey and brothers Keith (Dorothy) Sweeney, Harvey (Arlene) Sweeney, Brian (Carol) Sweeney, brother-in-law Herm Haggquist and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral service will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Knox United Church in Bengough, SK. Kathy Gudnason presiding. Interment will be at Bengough Cemetery. Fellowship to follow at Knox United Church Hall. Donations may be made to Bengough Agricultural Society, PO Box 452, Bengough, SK S0C 0K0. Expressions of sympathy for the Sweeney family may be shared at







