Lorraine Rosa Wiltse (McGruther)
It is with great sadness that the family of Lorraine Wiltse announces her passing on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, with her family by her side. Lorraine is predeceased by her husband Murray, her parents Alfred and Elouise McGruther, her grandson Matt, brother-in-law Cliff Ayles and brother and sister-in-law Cliff and Shirley Erickson. She leaves to mourn, her children; Tracey (Tim) Padfield and Allen (Annika) Wiltse; her grandchildren, Clayton, Carmen (AJ), Laura (Josh), and Nikki (Cody), Lexie and her great-grandchildren Jackson, Ethan, Parker and Austyn; her sisters, Arlene, Colleen (Randy), Holly (Jeff) and her brother Arnie (Kim), as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Lorraine was born on March 6, 1945 in Kingston, Ontario. She went to school in Rockglen and Assiniboia. Lorraine grew up in Southern Saskatchewan. She married Murray on December 1, 1962 and moved to the Wiltse Family Farm in Davyroyd. She loved being a farm wife, working alongside Murray in the field, working with the cows, tending to her large garden and baking up a storm in her kitchen. She worked in Assiniboia, at the Pioneer Lodge as a cook and she prided herself on her tasty meals for the residents. She then became the manager of the Salvation Army in Assiniboia. In 2002 she and Murray made the move to Assiniboia where she resided until 2016, when she moved to Moose Jaw. She loved being involved in the community and volunteering, she was on numerous boards and numerous clubs, including Rotary, Comfort Jubilee, the school board, the church board, and the board at Crestview. While working at the Salvation Army she put in many hours getting food hampers and Christmas hampers ready. She had a huge heart and cared about those in her community. She also loved spending time with her family, she never gave up a chance to hang out with them. She would do anything for them. She was a great card and board game player! There were many laughs around the table during those games! In the winter, she and Murray could be found at the curling rink, either curling themselves, or watching the game. In the summer, they spent their time camping, fishing, and cheering on the Roughriders. They had a permanent spot out at Thomson Lake, where they had many amazing friends. Lorraine was an amazing cook and enjoyed baking for her family and friends. She loved coffee time at Crestview, and cherished the friends she made there. The family wishes to thank the staff at Dr. F.H. Wigmore hospital for their care during Lorraine's final days. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a Family Funeral Service was held Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 1:30 pm in Ross Funeral Chapel. Les Wilcock presided. Tribute presented by granddaughter, Carmen Eisnor. Pallbearers were: Allen Wiltse, Clayton Wiltse, Tim Padfield, AJ Eisnor, Josh Slack, Cody Johnson. Interment to follow at the Davyroyd Cemetery. Donations can be made to Davyroyd-Zenith Community Club, Box 1179, Assiniboia, SK S0H 0B0 or the Salvation Army, 175 1st NE, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 0Y9. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Wiltse family may be shared at www.rossfuneralservice.com.
