Lyle Burns
07/15/1964 - 08/13/2020
Lyle Murray Burns July 15, 1964 - August 13, 2020 Lyle Murray Burns of Bassano, Alberta, beloved husband of Cindee Burns, passed away at his home near Bassano on Thursday, August 13th, 2020 at the age of 56 years. Born on July 15th, 1964 in Lafleche, Saskatchewan to Roy and Anne Burns, Lyle received his education in Wood Mountain, Saskatchewan. Lyle married Cindee Heggs on October 3rd, 1992 in Bassano. He owned and operated Burns Spraying, while also ranching, and was previously employed by Saskatchewan Crop Insurance, Alberta Crop Insurance and Harley Nelson Oil in Fir Mountain, Saskatchewan. Lyle enjoyed baseball, curling and hockey. He will be best remembered for his laugh and storytelling. Lyle was predeceased by a brother Grant (1958); grandparents Isaac and Sylvia Marten and Robert and Ellen Burns. He is survived by his wife Cindee; son Brody (Krista), daughter Shelby; parents Roy and and Anne Burns; sister Cathy (Dave) Bailey; niece Stephanie (Tigh) Fuhrman; nephew Kieren Biley and numerous other family members. A Family Service will be held at a later date. Cremation is entrusted to and conducted by Smith Funeral Home Ltd. and Crematorium, Brooks. Funeral arrangements entrusted to: SMITH FUNERAL HOME LTD. AND CREMATORIUM, BROOKS, ALBERTA. Condolences may be forwarded through www.sfh.ca. Telephone 403-362-4636 or Toll Free (866)-362-4652. "Our Families Serving Your Family Since 1951"



Published in Assiniboia Times from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Smith Funeral Home - Brooks
204 Third Ave W
Brooks, AB T1R 1B4
(403) 362-4636
