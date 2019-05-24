Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lylles Szigety. View Sign Obituary

Lylles Szigety Lylles Elaine Szigety of Mankota, SK passed away on December 29, 2018, at the age of 79 years. Lylles was born at Kincaid, SK on August 21, 1939. She took her schooling at Mankota, SK and graduated in 1957. She attended a secretarial course in Moose Jaw and upon completion went to work for SaskPower until the passing of her father in 1960. Lylles then came home to Mankota to help look after the family business. She became part owner of Mankota Services, along with her brother Lorne and mother Eliza. Lylles married her best friend, Melvin Szigety, on October 6, 1961 and they were together for over 57 years. The business closed in 1996 and Lylles was free to spend more time doing what she loved, growing flowers, especially petunias, and tendering to her large garden. She also had more time for vacations, which she thoroughly enjoyed, and liked travelling, which included five trips to Arizona in the winter months and at least six or seven trips to BC to visit family. Lylles was an avid curler and enjoyed going to bonspiels out of town where she made numerous friends over the years. Once she quit curling her interests shifted to bowling, which again involved travelling to tournaments and meeting new people. Playing cards was also on her list of social activities and she liked any card games, including bridge. Lylles attended TOPS faithfully and just liked being around people. She will be dearly missed. Lylles is survived by her loving husband Melvin Szigety; brother Lorne Kingston; brothers and sisters-in-law Randy Szigety, Penny Szigety, Gloria Fiset; nephews and nieces Kevin Kingston, Karen Kingston, Sharyn Lucas, Kelly DeNevers, Cody Szigety, Mitchel Szigety, Brooke Dertenge, Tammy Angell, Rachelle Fiset. Predeceased by her parents Hillard Kingston (1960) and Eliza nee Maillot (2006) Kingston; sister-in-law Yvette Kingston (2018); father and mother-in-law Joseph (1978) and Violet nee Hefner (2009) Szigety; brother-in-law Harvey Szigety (1971). Funeral Service will take place on Sunday, May 26, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at the Mankota Agricultural Hall. Interment will take place at the Mankota Municipal Cemetery. Memorial donations in memory of Lylles may be made to the Mankota and District Auxiliary for the Prairie View Health Centre, Box 390, Mankota, SK S0H 2W0, and the Calvary United Church, Box 296, Mankota, SK S0H 2W0. Online condolences can be shared at







