Mae Ruth Domes
Mae Domes (Mitchell) passed away November 14, 2020, with family at her side, at age 91. Predeceased by her husband Ed (1990), her sisters Gwen (Roy) Schmidt and Ethel Mitchell, in-laws: Elsie (Jack) Huber, Herb Domes, Bryce Collings and Mary Domes. She is cherished by five children: Grant (Shirley) Domes and their children Brett and his daughter Margaret Mae and Chelsey and her son Daxton, Linda (Ken) Peters, Ross "Butch" Domes, Brian Domes and Vernon (Debbie) Domes and their children Ashley and his son Declan and Jacquelyn (Justin) Lowes and their daughter Maelyn, sisters-in-law Helen Domes, Irene Collings, brother-in-law Art Domes. Mae was born on her farm homestead east of Lang, SK. on May 8, 1929 to Ruby and Thomas Mitchell. She had two older sisters Gwen and Ethel. She completed her Grade 12 schooling in Lang. Mae worked as a seamstress and an elevator operator in Regina. While boarding at the Smith's house in Regina she met Ed, as he lived in the same house but on a different floor. They were married in Regina on April 14, 1949. Ed, Mae and Grant moved to Readlyn to farm in the spring of 1950. Shortly after they moved to Verwood, their family expanded with Linda, Butch, Brian and Vern. In the 1980's they moved to Assiniboia. Here Mae loved the new house with all the conveniences, her yard and flowers and visiting with neighbours. Once the kids were grown up and moved away, Ed and Mae enjoyed traveling. They went to Hawaii, East Coast, all over the States, and Alaska. Mae continued to travel after Ed passed away. She traveled to Vegas in 2012, to Doha, Qatar at Christmas to visit Vernon, Edmonton, as well as other places in Canada to see family. Mae was a well-respected lady beyond her family walls. From bowling to church to her exercise classes, Mae lived her life to her fullest. Mae enjoyed her curling, whether it was playing or watching it in person or on TV. She and her neighbour Florence would travel to the Scott Tournament of Hearts every year. Mae enjoyed her time, most of all talking about her great-grandkids and watching them play. Due to the current Covid-19 health situation, a private Family Funeral Service was held at Messiah Lutheran Church, Assiniboia, SK on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 1:30 pm. Pastor Doug Miner officiated. Tribute written by grandchildren was delivered by Ashley and Chelsey. Pallbearers were Brian, Ross, Brett, Chelsey, Ashley and Jacquelyn. Interment at Mount Hope Cemetery, Assiniboia, SK. Donations in Memory of Mae may be made to the Assiniboia Auxiliary for Assiniboia Union Hospital Long Term Care or Messiah Lutheran Church Memorial Fund. Expressions of sympathy for the Domes family may be shared at www.rossfuneralservice.com.