Obituary

Malcolm and Debra King

Malcolm and Debra King Debra Denise King was born on September 19, 1949, at Assiniboia, SK, to Nick and Helen (nee Oancia) Hysuick, and a younger sister to Reynold. Her early life was spent on a farm outside of Flintoft, SK. In 1958, the family settled in Assiniboia. This is where Debra attended school, except for one year of Bible College in Caronport, SK. In 1971, Debra officially became a nurse. Unfortunately, she hurt her back and had to make the career move to switchboard, where she worked until her retirement in 2001. Malcolm Geoffrey Douglas King was born on June 1, 1949, in Moose Jaw, SK, to Colin and Margaret (nee Young) King, and an older brother to Janice. Malcolm had a kind and gentle soul, and when he shared entertaining stories, jokes, or talked about his loved ones, his grey eyes lit up and sparkled with joy. Malcolm and his dad built a cabin at Buffalo Pound, where they spent many weekends fishing and boating with family and friends. Malcolm loved sports, especially baseball, and loved to cheer on the Toronto Blue Jays. He also enjoyed attending Saskatchewan Roughrider games. He worked at SaskPower for 20 years, working his was to supervisor. Malcolm and Debra met in the summer of 1969, on a blind date. They were married on May 27, 1972 and were blessed with two children. Their daughter, Blythe, was born in 1975, and son, Preston, in 1977. Malcolm and Debra loved being parents and were involved in their children's extracurricular activities. Over the years they called many places home, including Assiniboia, Thompson, MB, Regina, and Emerald Park. In 2002, once their children had moved from home, Malcolm and Debra moved east to Seeley's Bay, ON, the start of a new adventure for them. While living out east, Malcolm and Debra became grandparents. They adored their grandson, Dante, and were so proud of him. In 2016, Malcolm and Debra moved back to Assiniboia to be closer to Debra's mother and Malcolm's father. Debra enjoyed volunteering at the nursing home, helping with whatever she could, to bring a little joy and happiness to everyone there. Debra was loved by the patients and staff, and everywhere she went she brought smiles and laughter. Malcolm and Debra enjoyed going on road trips together, cheering on the Blue Jays and Riders, and treasured time spent with family and friends. They were soulmates and celebrated 47 years of marriage. Debra passed away on October 29, 2019, in Moose Jaw, SK. Malcolm passed away on December 5, 2019, in Assiniboia, SK. Those five weeks were the longest Malcolm and Debra had spent apart, and they are now reunited together. They will forever be in the hearts of their loving family and friends. Left to cherish their memory, daughter Blythe King-Alldred (Dale Alldred), grandson Dante Alldred; son Preston King; Debra's mother Helen Hysuick; Malcolm's father Colin King and sister Janice Green. Predeceased by Debra's father Nick Hysuick and brother Reynold Hysuick; Malcolm's mother Margaret King and brother-in-law Barry Green. Celebration of Life was held on Saturday, December 14, 2019, 2:00 p.m., at Piche-Hawkins-Grondin Funeral Chapels, Assiniboia, SK. Celebrant was Elan Grondin. Eulogists were Kirk Hysuick and Jason Green. Farewell toast was shared by Preston King and Blythe King-Alldred. Memorial donations in memory of Malcolm and Debra to the Moose Jaw Humane Society, Box 1658, Stn. Main, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 7K7, were greatly appreciated.







