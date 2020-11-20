Marcelle Perigny
Marcelle Lydia Madeleine Perigny (nee Dumelie) of Lafleche, Sask passed away in the comfort of her home at the farm at Lafleche, on Sunday, November 1st, 2020 (All Saints Day) with family at her side. Marcelle was the first child of George & Annette (Pellisier) Dumelie in a family of 12 children. Marcelle was born on January 10th 1931 in the Fir Mountain District. She went to two country schools as well as to the Convent in Lafleche where she boarded with the nuns and made many good friends there which lasted her lifetime. The family moved from Fir Mountain to the farm west of what is now Thomson Lake. After her grade 6 year, Marcelle went back to the family farm to help her mother with the younger children and the housework. Marcelle worked as a housekeeper for a various number of people in Lafleche, and she worked at Chan's Restaurant where she met Maurice Perigny. They married on October 4th 1949 at Ste Radegonde in Lafleche. They resided in Lafleche in a house that Maurice started to build before their wedding and continued to live there until 1953. At this point they moved to the current Perigny farm, which was homesteaded by Joe Cantin and later owned by Joe Perigny until Maurice bought it. Maurice & Marcelle raised 5 children. Charles, Denis, Roger, Louise, and Colette. During their married life, Marcelle enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, sewing, knitting, crochet, and her favorite past-time was quilting. She enjoyed having coffee and playing cards with friends, neighbors and family. Marcelle loved hosting family at the house and putting on a big meal. Sundays were always a day of rest and Sunday dinner was always a special meal each week. Marcelle was an avid member of the Church. She was also involved in square dancing with Maurice as well as the Club 50, quilting groups, card groups, and coffee groups. After Maurice's passing in 2003, Marcelle enjoyed some travelling including ocean cruises, trips to Alberta and to the mountains. Her grandchildren looked forward to staying with their Grandma and Grandpa each summer, and at times throughout their lives. She loved to have them over and look after them. She also looked after Maurice, Roger and Louise until the times of their passing. Marcelle had a large, caring heart. Everything about her was strong yet gentle and kind. She had an immeasurable amount of patience and forgiveness. She had a way of making everybody feel welcomed and comfortable in her presence. Marcelle is survived by her children Charles, Denis and Colette (Jason) Munroe. Grandchildren (Denis) Chantelle (Jay Malo), Raymond, Roseanne (Michael) Newman and Yvette (Kyle) Bartoshewski, (Colette) Colson, Josee and Kirby. Great Grandchildren (Chantelle) Dylan, Leslie, and Natalie. (Yvette) Maria, Sasha, Blake and Anna. As well as her brothers Leo (Addaline) Dumelie, Claude (Anna) Dumelie, Roland (Terry) Dumelie and Camille Dumelie (Sandy). Her sisters Pauline Dumont, Yvonne Dumelie, Marie Costain, Lucille (Jerry) Walters, Patricia (Ron) Tyerman, numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Predeceased by her husband Maurice Perigny (2003); son Roger Perigny (2004); daughter Louise Perigny (2013); sisters Lorraine (Rene) Dejaegher, Jeanne (Leon) Beaubien; brothers-in-law Marcel Dumont and Sam Costain. Prayers were held Monday, November 9, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. the Funeral Mass was celebrated on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. both at Ste Radegonde Roman Catholic Church, Lafleche, Saskatchewan. Celebrant was Father Carlos Jimenez. Cross Bearer was Kirby Munroe. Readers were Chantelle Perigny and Yvette Bartoshewski. Musicians were Jacqueline Poirier and Terry Kirkpatrick. Eulogist was shared by Colette Perigny. Pallbearers Charles Perigny, Denis Perigny, Raymond Perigny Colette Munroe, Jason Munroe and Colson Munroe. Interment took place at the Lafleche Roman Catholic Cemetery. Memorial Donations in Marcelle's to the Lafleche R.C. Cemetery Fund and Ste Radegonde R.C. Building Fund, Box 518, Lafleche, SK S0H 2K0 were greatly appreciated. Family and friends are invited to sign the online condolences at www.pichehawkinsgrondinfuneralchapels.ca.