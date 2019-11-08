Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Reisner. View Sign Service Information Piche-Hawkins-Grondin Funeral Chapels 601 Highway #2 North Assiniboia , SK S0H 0B0 (306)-642-5551 Obituary

Margaret Reisner It is with great sadness that the family of Margaret (Margie) Reisner announce her passing on October 30, 2019 at the age of 88. She is survived by her husband Cecil Reisner with whom she had just celebrated 67 years of marriage; daughter Gail (Dale) Mergen, Janelle Mergen (Neil) and Graham, Stefanie Mergen (Bruce) and Tristan, Alanna (Willem) de Jong and Hazel; son Barry (Karen) Reisner, Russell Reisner, Rodney Reisner and Sadie and Noah, Tanya Reisner (Justin) and Olivia and Josslyn; daughter Debra Reisner, Erin (Kyle) Moulding and Linden, Lisa Moulding (Edward); daughter Janice (Harold) Petrich, Ryan Petrich, Laura Petrich and Shaylee and Charlotte, Janine Petrich; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and their families. Predeceased by her son-in-law Brent Moulding; parents Charles and Jane (nee MacLeod) Buchanan; siblings Vernon (Eleanor) Buchanan, Charlotte (Doug) Neil, Eleanor (Alastair) Muir, Kenneth (Alice) Buchanan. Margie was born on the Buchanan family farm north of Limerick on October 27, 1931 to Charlie and Jennie Buchanan, the youngest of 5 children. She grew up in a busy household surrounded by her immediate family, a number of extended relatives and hired help plus neighbours and friends. There was hard work and tough times in the 30's but also laughter, music and fun. She attended Conifer School just down the road, sometimes arriving on the pony that her father had given her for her birthday. At age 10 the family moved into Limerick where she completed her schooling and met her future husband. Margie and Cecil were married on October 18, 1952 and spent their life together farming outside Limerick, raising their family, and attending church and community events. She enjoyed choir, drinking coffee and visiting with family and friends. Her latter years were more difficult due to failing health, but she continued to look forward to visits from her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and particularly the latest additions to the family. She and Cecil were able to remain in their own home until January 2019 when they moved into Prairie Villa in Assiniboia. Mom's Funeral Service was held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 2 pm at Trinity United Church, Limerick, SK, followed by visiting and lunch at the Community Hall. Donations in Margie's name can be made to Trinity United Church, Box 143, Limerick, SK S0H 2P0. The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Dr. Carulei, Home Care, the staff at Prairie Villa and the Assiniboia Union Hospital for the excellent care provided. The support from numerous friends and community members in Limerick is also deeply appreciated.







Published in Assiniboia Times from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019

