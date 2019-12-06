Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Wolfe. View Sign Service Information Ross Funeral Service 123 - 4th Ave East Assiniboia , SK S0H0B0 (306)-642-3373 Obituary

Mary Margaret Anne (Mulvena) Wolfe Aug. 03, 1928 -- Nov. 18, 2019 Margaret (nee Mulvena) Wolfe, age 91, of Rockglen, SK, passed away peacefully at the Grasslands Health Centre in Rockglen. Predeceased by her parents, four brothers, husband Ed (1996), and son Jack (1995). Three children survive Margaret: Pat , Bill (Jackie),Terry (Carla), daughter-in-law Gail, her beloved ten grandchildren: Trish (David) Molnar, Katie (Greg) Wolfe, Steve Wolfe and Skylar Wolfe, Bailey (Cody) Kohler and Garret Wolfe, Lacey (Shane) Wilkes, Kassidy (Shane) Beddow, Kinley Wolfe (Jeremy Winter) and Destiny (Mike) Theaker; her great-grandchildren: Asa and Tsipora Wolfe, Harlyn Kohler, Emme and Grey Wilkes, Beau and Elle Beddow. Margaret is also survived by her sister Patricia (Molly) Krueger, brother-in-law Dr. Bernard Wolfe (Elena), sister-in-law Shirley Mulvena and numerous nieces and nephews. Most can remember Margaret as a chameleon of sorts, always trying to blend into her surroundings while going about her business. In her early years, she certainly was not; instead, she was a person who few couldn't help but notice. This daughter of Assiniboia was born to a CPR trainman Father and an accountant Mother. Finding herself sandwiched between a group of robust brothers meant she had to learn to take care of herself early on. Never one to back down from a challenge, she became the first girl in the region to get a driver's license. As the story goes, she was terrified on the day of the big test as she had no idea how to back up the car. Luckily for her, the examiner did not think that women should drive, so he refused to get in the car with her and opted instead to stand on the stairs of the courthouse while she drove around it. Till the last day that she drove, she never mastered the art of reversing a vehicle, and all knew it best to give her all the room they could when Maggie was at the wheel. Upon graduation from high school she attended nursing college graduating in the top percentage of the class as a registered nurse and was off to work first in Shaunavon, Assiniboia, and then Rockglen. She had a passion for fine fashion and photography believing there was no hill too high to climb for a girl working in the male-dominated society of the time. She chose to change course with her marriage to Ed in 1951.With the birth of her first child in 1953, she knew she had made the right choice. It was then that she understood her calling was to be the best Mom she could be. Margaret began to work as a farmer alongside Ed doing any task a man could do while caring for four boys who could test the patience of Saint Job. She traded in her designer dresses for a tattered jacket and apron and her camera for a pitchfork. She scrimped and saved every dime she could in hopes of offering her boys a chance of an education beyond high school. Her study was now cooking, and the kitchen was her lab. Each day she would scribble Madame Benoit?s offerings onto a pad in hopes of offering a fine meal to the food consuming machines she called her sons from a simple kitchen having few amenities. She, like her mother, had great faith in education, so at night she became the professor doing her best to teach us the three R's, but more importantly, teaching us to think. Our choices were simple; we could choose to operate a pencil or a pitchfork. Whichever we chose, we were expected to work at it! Her standard line, "The lightest thing in life you will ever carry is your education" continues now as a family mantra. This little woman who appeared timid to many had a passion within that only those close to her could know. Through polite, determined effort, she protected us while affording us opportunities she never dreamt possible for herself. Through selfless sacrifice, staying true to her authentic self, a human being with integrity, intellect, and compassion. We were truly fortunate to be able to call her my Mom. She passed this life, free from pain and feelings of distress. Never once did she drop the smallest expression of impatience, and when she did speak, it was always with affection and tenderness. Even with the heinous affliction of dementia, she was able to maintain a happy composure of mind till the end. As per Margaret's request, there will not be an open service as she has chosen to donate her body to science in hopes of helping students learn. Donations can be made to Rockglen Health Care Auxiliary Memorial Fund for the Grasslands Health Center. A special thank you to the Grasslands and Rolling Hills staff for their tender care. An online book of condolences may be signed at







