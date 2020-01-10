Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marian Yeo. View Sign Service Information Ross Funeral Service 123 - 4th Ave East Assiniboia , SK S0H0B0 (306)-642-3373 Obituary

Marian Yeo Marian Yeo of Assiniboia, SK passed away December 24, 2019 at the age of 96. Predeceased by her parents Mary and Alfred Yeo, brothers Lorne and Gordon (Jeanne) and Kenneth, Marian is survived by sister-in-law Mabel Yeo. Born January 8, 1923 on the family homestead, Willows District, Saskatchewan to Mary and Alfred Yeo, Marian was their fourth child and only daughter. Marian attended school at Lethburn, taking her Grades IX and X by correspondence and then boarded in Assiniboia for her Grades XI and XII along with about eight months of a commercial course. Her first job was in the law office of R. J. Hawthorne, Assiniboia, SK. During World War II, Marian worked for Jesse M. Bright, who was in charge of the Victory Loan Campaign. After the war, in 1946, she moved to Regina. In 1953, Marian returned to Assiniboia and again worked for Mr. Bright at his real estate and insurance agency. After Mr. Bright's death in 1956, Marian managed the office for Mrs. Bright. In 1963, she purchased the agency and ran it until her retirement in October, 1980. Marian was an active volunteer for the Town of Assiniboia, was president and editor of the Town of Assiniboia and Lake of the Rivers RM No. 72 Heritage 1985 history books, secretary of the Assiniboia and District Chamber of Commerce for several years and put in countless hours at the Assiniboia Golf Club as well as serving as the Club's secretary for many years. Marian also enjoyed floral gardening. Graveside Funeral Service was held Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Mount Hope Cemetery, Assiniboia, SK. Friend, Jean Hunter (Nightingale) officiated. Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, SK.







