Marie Krauss Marie Elaine Krauss (nee Schikowski) of Kenosee Lake, and formerly of Assiniboia, SK, passed away on March 2, 2019, at the age of 68 years. Marie was born on July 9, 1950, in Moose Jaw, SK, to Peter and Florence (nee Kuntz) Schikowski. She was the youngest of four children and a step sister to Don. Marie grew up on a farm in the Vantage district with her parents and siblings, Ken, Fran, and Raymond. She enjoyed 4H and had many responsibilities on the farm. Marie attended school in Vantage and completed high school in Assiniboia. This is where she met the love of her life, Hilmer Krauss. After graduation, Marie attended a secretarial course in Regina and worked at the TD Bank. She then came back to Assiniboia and worked at Frost McLean and Jack Law office. Marie and Hilmer were married on October 2, 1970 and were blessed with three daughters, Jynelle, Deanne, and Sarah. Marie worked at the Credit Union until 1975 when she decided to stay home to raise the girls. During this time, she also took on babysitting. Several years later, Marie re-joined the work force and started at RBC. This is where her banking career took off and she worked her way to Bank Manager. During these years, Marie enjoyed watching the girls in the various activities they were involved in. Marie loved camping, and the family took trips all over the provinces. She especially liked having campfires and watching her grandchildren roast marshmallows. Marie enjoyed playing slow pitch, curling, socializing, volunteering in many different community groups and events, and was an active member of the Legion for many years. After 25 dedicated years at RBC, Marie decided to retire. Marie and Hilmer made the decision to move to Kenosee Lake and have their dream home built. She was then offered the opportunity to manage the RBC branches at Carlyle and Oxbo, which she did for the next couple of years until fully retiring to focus on traveling, socializing with friends, and being with her family and grandchildren as much as possible, as they were the highlight of her life. Marie's smile could light up a room, and she always knew the perfect words to say. She was kind, had a big heart, and loved her family dearly. Marie is survived by her loving family, husband Hilmer Krauss; daughter Jynelle Walters, grandchildren Craig, Tristin, Melissa; daughter Deanne (Linc) Brickley, grandchildren Renn, Sybil; daughter Sarah (Doug) Bourassa, grandchildren Caden, Makara, Kole, Kyler; siblings Ken (Janice) Schikowski, Fran (Leroy) Dick, Don (Dianne) Schikowski; brothers and sisters-in-law Terry (Helen) Krauss, Danny (Madeline) Krauss, Sandy (Bob) Curtis, Sharlene Shirtliff (Don McCrea); and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Peter and Florence Schikowski; brother Raymond Schikowski; father and mother-in-law Gustav and Sophie Krauss. Funeral Mass was held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 2:00 p.m., at St. George Roman Catholic Church, Assiniboia, SK, with Father Dennis Remot celebrant. Urn bearers were Hilmer, Jynelle, Deanne, and Sarah. The paschal candle was lit by Melissa Walters and Makara Bourassa. Readers were Craig Walters and Danny Krauss. Intentions were given by Ken Schikowski. Offertory gifts were presented by Janice and Lyle Erfle. Honorary pallbearers were RBC Staff and a tribute was given by Jackie Moneo, Marla Brandon and Debbie Richards. The eulogy was shared by Jynelle, Deanne and Sarah. Memorial donations in memory of Marie to The Arthritis Society for Osteoarthritis, 110-2550 12th Ave., Regina, SK S4P 3X1 were greatly appreciated. Online condolences can be shared at





