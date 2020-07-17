Marie Lucas November 5, 1921 - June 24, 2020
Marie Augusta (Oberding) Lucas died peacefully at the Foyer d'Youville, Gravelbourg, SK on June 24, 2020, with family at her side. She was the second and last surviving child of Anton and Emma (nee Schneck) Oberding. Marie was born on November 5, 1921, in Cottonwood, SK. Her family moved to Viceroy, SK where she attended Sussex School and in 1947, she accepted a job at the post office. Marie met her soulmate, Roy Lucas, while he was working as an Assistant Municpal Administrator in Viceroy. They were married in Wilcox, SK on November 23, 1951, and settled in Courval, SK. Here they purchased land, began raising cattle and hogs and became busy with activities of raising their family. Marie enjoyed knitting, crocheting, needlework, puzzles, and bingo. She loved the Blue Jays and was a fan of curling. In 1990, following a serious accident Marie and Roy moved to Gravelbourg, where they enjoyed the companionship of friends and family. Unfortunately, this time was marred by the passing of Roy in 1997. She was a proud active member of the Prairie Pride Lions. She gave generously of her time, volunteering for meals on wheels, blood donor clinics, Villa bingos, and the Low Vision support group. In 2005, she was chosen volunteer of the year by the Lions. Marie's greatest passion was loving her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She cherished time spent with each and every one of them. She will be deeply missed. Marie is survived by her loving family, daughter Wendy (Andre) Lorrain; granddaughter Codee (Ray) Kyle and great-grandchildren Tanner, Kipton, Macee; grandson Lee Lorrain (Alicia Pronyshyn); daughter Lois (Maurice) Doran; granddaughter Jenna Rattie and great-grandchildren Andi Lynn, Dylan Rae; grandson Brock Doran; daughter Donna (Roland) Piche; grandson Blaize Piche; granddaughter Hayley (Derek) Quesnel and great-grandchildren Mason, Nova. Marie is predeceased by her husband Roy Lucas (1997); son Mark Lucas (1956); parents Anton and Emma Oberding; siblings Melvin, Clara Striha, Frank, James and Shirley Doll; parents-in-law John and Rosalina Lucas; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Lawrence, Leonard, Ruth Wallace, John Jr., Geraldine, Mary, William, Bob, Betty LeBlanc, David, and Thomas. Family & Friends Visitation was held on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at 7:00 p.m., Piche-Hawkins-Grondin Funeral Chapels, Gravelbourg. SK. The Private Family Funeral Service was held Monday, June 29, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., Church of Christ, Gravelbourg, SK, with Pastor Darrell Buchanan officiating. The Eulogy was given by Donna Piche & Hayley Quesnel. The Active Pallbearers were Andre Lorrain, Lee Lorrain, Maurice Doran, Brock Doran, Roland Piche, Blaize Piche. Interment at Rosedale Cemetery, Moose Jaw, SK. Memorial donations in Marie's memory the St. Joseph Hospital Foundation Box 810, Gravelbourg, SK S0H 1X0 were greatly appreciated. Online condolences can be shared at www.pichehakinsgrondinfuneralchapels.ca