Marilyn Louise McKee The family are saddened to announce the passing of Marilyn Louise McKee on Monday, January 28, 2019, at her home in Rockglen, Saskatchewan at the age of 54 years. She was surrounded by the love of her family and her companion kitties. Marilyn was born in Rockglen, Sask. on June 13, 1964, the third child of Leo and Beverly McKee. She was the little sister to Thomas and Brenda. She was raised on the McKee family farm which gave her strong devotion to hard work and the love of nature. After high school Marilyn moved to Regina, where she attended the University of Regina, and then graduated from Wascana Institute with her dental assistant certificate. She was married to Ward Harden from 1984 to 2011. During this time, she raised three active boys on a busy sheep ranch, with a huge garden and a close-knit community of friends. The neighbours knew the coffee was on and when a fresh batch of cinnamon buns or a chocolate cake was ready to serve. Quilting became a passion, and she left lasting memories sewn up in many projects. In 2011 Marilyn moved to town and purchased a new house, where she continued her passion of growing vegetables and flowers, with a special interest in roses and lilies. She turned her yard into a park. She worked at Borderland Veterinary Clinic, the Grasslands Health Centre, and Prairie South School Division. Because of her kind nature, she built wonderful friendships with co-workers and neighbours in town, while keeping her valued friendships from her farm years intact. She was predeceased by her grandparents: Howard & Mary McKee, and Dave & Hilda Layton (McKee), as well as her father, Leo McKee. Marilyn will be sadly missed by those she leaves behind. This includes her three sons and four grandchildren; Ben Harden from Coronation, Alta. with children Chanelle Grant, Emily Harden and Gabe Harden; Dale Harden (Samme Henley) of Glentworth, Sask.; and Michael & Emily-Kay Harden of Rockglen and their daughter Rebecca. She also survived by her mother, Bev McKee of Assiniboia, Sask., her brother Thomas & JoAnne McKee of Rockglen and her sister Brenda & Ken French of Medicine Hat, Alta., as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. A huge thank you to Shannon Stewart and the Five Hills Home Care team, as well as Dr. V. Carulei and the Allan Blair Cancer Centre. Those wishing to donate in Marilyn's memory can do so to the Rockglen Beautification Committee. A Celebration of Marilyn?s life was held at the Rockglen Community Hall on Saturday February 2, 2019 at 2:00pm. Elwood & Debbie Pituley facilitated the service, Laurie Disney and Michelle Harden gave inspirational personal messages and a beautiful tribute to Marilyn was given by her sister Brenda. A private family interment at the Rockglen Cemetery will follow in the spring. Expressions of sympathy for the Harden and McKee family may be shared at







123 - 4th Ave East

Assiniboia , SK S0H0B0

(306) 642-3373

