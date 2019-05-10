Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Moneo. View Sign Service Information Ross Funeral Service 123 - 4th Ave East Assiniboia , SK S0H0B0 (306)-642-3373 Obituary

Marilyn Ross Moneo of Assiniboia, SK, passed away Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019 with her children by her side. Predeceased by husband Dan (2003), sister-in-law Marguerite Conlin, nephew Kevin Conlin, parents, Willard and Florence Conlin, two infant brothers William and Harry; Marilyn is survived by three children: Sandra (Ray Styranka) of Wainwright, AB, Steven (Laura) of Assiniboia, SK, Dan (Leanne) of St. Andrew, MB; grandchildren: Mary Anne (Michael) and Carson (Daphne) Styranka, Dylan (Jessica), Jessica (Travis) and McCrae Moneo, Kami, Ali (Jeff) and Ryan (Chanel) Moneo; 7 great-grandchildren; one brother McCrae (Marge) Conlin, many cherished nieces and nephews. Marilyn was born September 6, 1933 in Fergus, Ontario. The family moved to Guelph when she was 11. She completed her high school at age 15 then attended Alma College in St. Thomas, Ontario. After graduating she worked a summer job at the Guelph Vet College, she excelled and became the secretary to the Dean of the Veterinary College. It was then she met Dan Moneo, who was attending the college. The day after Dan graduated they married on May 8, 1954 in Guelph. After some time at the Conlin family cottage at Sauble Beach they headed west to Assiniboia where Dan took over the veterinary practice of Dr. George McDonald and Marilyn managed the office. Marilyn and Dan loved their family and friends very much. They enjoyed hosting many events in their home and were renowned for their hospitality. Marilyn was active in the community, a member of the Kinette Club and Eastern Star. She loved ceramics and became a certified teacher and held small classes for friends and relatives. Marilyn took her first steps at the family cottage at Sauble Beach and as her children were born she brought them there for magical summers. Dan and Marilyn bought a cabin at Waskesiu in 1978 and enjoyed years of fishing and family fun. A Celebration of Marilyn's Life was held Friday, April 26, 2019 at Ross Funeral Chapel facilitated by Anette Pryce with family members Leanne, Ali, Brayden, Sandra, Mary Anne, Daphne and Ray sharing tributes and memories of Marilyn. Pallbearers were grandchildren Dylan, Ali, Carson, Mary Anne, Jessica, McCrae and Brayden. Interment followed at Mount Hope Cemetery, Assiniboia, SK. Donations in Memory of Marilyn may be made to the Kidney Foundation of Saskatchewan. Expressions of sympathy for the Moneo family may be shared at www.rossfuneralservice.com. Published in Assiniboia Times from May 10 to May 11, 2019

