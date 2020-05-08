Marion Buckler (nee McKague) January 17, 1929 - April 26, 2020 Marion passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 26, 2020 at the Coronach Health Centre, Coronach, Saskatchewan. She was predeceased by her husband Wesley, son Brian, siblings Dorothy (Jack) Evans, Stuart (Donella) McKague and twin sister Margaret (Harold) Breuer. She will be lovingly remembered by her family: son Neil (Irene) Buckler: Sherri (Paul) Jetzke, Adam, Megan and Brynn, Darren (Desiray) Buckler, Callie and Wesley, Leanne (Les) Totton, Alyssa, Rachel and Damon, Brandon (Alysha) Buckler and Harper; daughter Marlene (Duane) Boyer: Marc (Candace), Haley and Ethan, Rick Boyer, Charla (Cornell) McDowell, Maxwell and Kewan. She also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews and their families along with many friends. Marion and her twin sister Margaret were born January 17, 1929 in Ogema, Sask. Her loving parents were Hedley and Florence McKague. She married Wes Buckler in 1949 and they lived and farmed together at Harptree, Sask. Marion was very involved with family, friends and community at Harptree. She was active in Saskatchewan Women's Institute, Bengough Branch of the Royal Purple, the Bengough Regional Library and the Willow Bunch Legion. In 1980, they chose to leave the farm and move to Regina to look after Brian following his accident. In Regina, she was very involved with Wesley United Church, Sweet Adeline's chorus group, her condo and bridge groups and many other volunteer activities. She won the Saskatchewan Volunteer Award in 1996. She was always ready to lend a helping hand and open up her home to anyone in need. She was very close and proud of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. The last four years of her life were spent in the long-term care unit at the Coronach Health Centre, Coronach, Saskatchewan. We are so grateful to all the staff there for the wonderful care she received. If anyone so wishes, donations may be made in Marion's memory to the Coronach & Area Health Care Foundation - for Long-term Care, Box 150, Coronach, SK S0H 0Z0. Celebration of Marion's Life will be held at a later date in 2020. Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, SK. Please join us in remembering Marion by visiting our memorial at www.rossfuneralservice.com. Through this site, we invite you to share your thoughts, pictures and fond memories with the Buckler family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Assiniboia Times from May 8 to May 10, 2020.