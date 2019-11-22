Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Feser. View Sign Service Information Ross Funeral Service 123 - 4th Ave East Assiniboia , SK S0H0B0 (306)-642-3373 Obituary

Mary Feser On Thursday, October 24, 2019, Mary Feser (Pakula), of Rockglen, SK passed away at age 97. She is predeceased by husband Ed, two sons, Robert and Ed, her siblings: Otto (Margaret) Pakula, Alfred (Lorraine) Pakula, Anna (Bill) Weed, Edward Pakula and Edith (Ralph) Pituley. Mary is survived by son, Arnie (Lise) and daughter, Barb (Archie) Harden; five grandchildren: Dale (Cindy) Feser, Steve (Christine) Feser, Pearl (Dave) Matters, Angie Feser (Randy) and Bob (Andie) Feser; twelve great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren; brother Emil (Ruby) Pakula; sister-in-law Margaret Pakula as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Mary was born May 23, 1922 on the farm south of Fir Mountain, to Otto and Barbara (Rigetti) Pakula. They moved to the Lonesome Butte area in 1932, so the family of six children could attend Frontier School, later known as 1-4 School. Barbara passed away in 1933, leaving Mary age 11 and sister Edith age 10 to help their Dad care for the younger children, do housework, make meals and help with chores. Otto married Barbara's sister Agatha Rigetti in 1938. On December 29, 1943 Mary married Ed Feser and resided in Strathallen district where they farmed until moving to Rockglen in 1980. In 1969 Mary started working at the hospital in Rockglen, retiring in 1987. She did homecare work for a few years. Mary enjoyed babysitting for family and friends. In retirement she spent time being with her family and watching TV, especially curling and baseball. In later years she travelled with her family throughout Canada. Prayer Service was held Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass was held Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11:00 am; both services held at St. John's Roman Catholic Church, Rockglen, SK. Father Gerry Bauche celebrant. Tribute was given by nephew Elwood Pituley. Music Ministry was led by John and Maureen Sabourin. Pallbearers were: Dale Feser, Steve Feser, Pearl Matters, Dave Matters, Bob Feser, Johnny Pituley. Donations in Memory of Mary may be made to the Grasslands Health Center for the Handi-Van. Interment at the Killdeer Cemetery, Killdeer, SK. Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, SK.







