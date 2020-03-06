Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Max Kesslering. View Sign Service Information Moose Jaw Funeral Home 268 Mulberry Lane Moose Jaw , SK S6J 1N1 (306)-693-4550 Obituary

Max Kesslering Max Edward Kesslering passed away on Thursday, February 20th, 2020 at the age of 91 years with his devoted family by his side. Max was born on November 17th, 1928 on the family farm near Horizon, Saskatchewan. He was the youngest of six children born to Michael and Elizabeth Kesslering. He was predeceased by his parents, as well as his brothers: Peter Kesslering, Frank Kesslering and Tony Kesslering; sisters, Magdalinea Schneider and Anna Klein; brothers-in-law, Max Schneider and Lloyd Klein; and sisters-in-law, Rosina Kesslering and Anne Kesslering. Max is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Marg; children: Sharon (Keith) Adam, Brian (Debbie) Kesslering, Darryl (Wivi) Kesslering, and Lynn Kesslering; 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mary Kesslering; as well as many nieces and nephews. Max and Marg raised their 4 children on their farm near Horizon from 1963 to 1994 when they moved to Moose Jaw, SK. Max's love of farming extended long after he moved to Moose Jaw and he always continued to check up on the farming operations from the comforts of his home in Moose Jaw. He was actively involved in his community, always ready to lend a helping hand, and never turned down a good game of crib. He was very much loved and respected dearly by his family and friends. The Funeral Mass was celebrated on Friday, February 28th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, 1064 3rd Ave NW, Moose Jaw, SK. Father George Thattuparampil was the presiding celebrant and interment has taken place at Rosedale Cemetery. A Prayer Service was held on Thursday, February 27th, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. in Moose Jaw Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Max's name may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Saskatchewan, Unit 26 - 738 Quebec Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1V9 or to a charity of one's choice. Arrangements are entrusted to Moose Jaw Funeral Home, 268 Mulberry Lane. Gary McDowell, Director 306-693-4550





Max Edward Kesslering passed away on Thursday, February 20th, 2020 at the age of 91 years with his devoted family by his side. Max was born on November 17th, 1928 on the family farm near Horizon, Saskatchewan. He was the youngest of six children born to Michael and Elizabeth Kesslering. He was predeceased by his parents, as well as his brothers: Peter Kesslering, Frank Kesslering and Tony Kesslering; sisters, Magdalinea Schneider and Anna Klein; brothers-in-law, Max Schneider and Lloyd Klein; and sisters-in-law, Rosina Kesslering and Anne Kesslering. Max is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Marg; children: Sharon (Keith) Adam, Brian (Debbie) Kesslering, Darryl (Wivi) Kesslering, and Lynn Kesslering; 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mary Kesslering; as well as many nieces and nephews. Max and Marg raised their 4 children on their farm near Horizon from 1963 to 1994 when they moved to Moose Jaw, SK. Max's love of farming extended long after he moved to Moose Jaw and he always continued to check up on the farming operations from the comforts of his home in Moose Jaw. He was actively involved in his community, always ready to lend a helping hand, and never turned down a good game of crib. He was very much loved and respected dearly by his family and friends. The Funeral Mass was celebrated on Friday, February 28th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, 1064 3rd Ave NW, Moose Jaw, SK. Father George Thattuparampil was the presiding celebrant and interment has taken place at Rosedale Cemetery. A Prayer Service was held on Thursday, February 27th, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. in Moose Jaw Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Max's name may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Saskatchewan, Unit 26 - 738 Quebec Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1V9 or to a charity of one's choice. Arrangements are entrusted to Moose Jaw Funeral Home, 268 Mulberry Lane. Gary McDowell, Director 306-693-4550 www.moosejawfuneralhome.com. Published in Assiniboia Times from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Assiniboia Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close