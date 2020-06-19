Maxine Keel May 24, 1927 - June 6, 2020 Maxine Keel (Mick), age 93, passed away June 6, 2020 at Grasslands Health Center, Rockglen, SK. Maxine Victoria Keel (Jepson) was born May 24, 1927 to Harry and Clara (nee Bennett) Jepson in the Rockglen district, SK. She married James Douglas (Jonty) Keel on May 16, 1953. They resided in various places in Saskatchewan, as Jonty worked for the C.P.R. In 1962, they returned to the Fife Lake area to reside on the Keel family farm, the land that his father had homesteaded. Mick and Jonty loved to have family and friends visit. They hosted numerous family reunions, large or small gatherings, but most of all, she loved every minute she had to spend with her grandchildren. After selling the farm, Mick and Jonty purchased a motor home. They traveled many miles including a trip to Alaska, but most of the trips were to driveways, where they could park and enjoy a week with family and friends, all over Western Canada. Maxine was predeceased by husband Jonty, son Harry, grandson Trevor, great-granddaughter Alaina, parents Harry and Clara Jepson, all her brothers and sisters, numerous nieces and nephews. She is survived by two children, Jack (Arlene) Keel, and Annette (Gordon) Johner, daughter-in-law Sandy, 9 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.A celebration of Maxine's life will be held at a later date, when our nationwide health crisis subsides. In lieu of flowers, donate to your favourite charity in Memory of Maxine. Please join us in remembering Maxine by visiting our memorial at www.rossfuneralservice.com. Through this site, we invite you to share your thoughts, pictures and fond memories with the Keel family. Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, SK.
Published in Assiniboia Times from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.