Melvin Moen
11/23/1923 - 09/22/2020
Melvin Moen November 23, 1923 September 22, 2020 With great sadness, the family announces the passing of Melvin Elliert Moen at Saskatoon, Saskatchewan at the age of 96 years on September 22, 2020. Melvin is survived by his brother Selmer, his sons Lance (Marilyn), Laverne (Jacqueline) and Randy (Jeannette), son-in-law Russell Lovo, and grandchildren Jaime (Stacey), Scott (Susan), Marty (Lana), Stacey, Cheri, Sarah (Mike), Erin (Nathan), Kirk (Jessica), Dustin (Cassidy) and Hillary as well as grandson-in-law Mike Sanderson, twenty-two great-grandchildren and all his special extended family. He was predeceased by his wife Marjorie (2006), his daughter Linda [Lovo] (1997), his granddaughter Joanna [Sanderson] (2018), his parents, Syver (1969) and Anna (1983), his sister Velma (2018), his half-brothers Russell (1997), Lawrence (1970), and Oliver (1987), and his half-sister Alice (1980). Melvin was born on the family farm near Hazenmore, SK on November 28, 1923. He married Marjorie in 1945 and he farmed near Hazenmore until 2010. Melvin lived life to the fullest, enjoying his family and friends, sports (especially softball and curling), music, his vocation (farming), rural life, and his community. At Melvin's request, a private family interment will be held at Memory Gardens in Swift Current. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Melvin may be made to the Canadian Heart and Stroke Foundation (https:hsf.donorportal.ca or 1-888-473-4636). Online condolences can be shared at www.pichehawkinsgrondinfuneralchapels.ca.




Published in Assiniboia Times from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
