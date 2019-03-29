Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melvin Torgerson. View Sign

Melvin Wayne Torgerson TORGERSON: Melvin Wayne of Swift Current, SK and formerly of Coronach, SK passed away suddenly on March 14, 2019. Melvin was born to Mary and Welhelm Torgerson on June 13, 1944 in Coronach. He was predeceased by his parents; older brother Wilbur; and nieces Ashley and Brooke. Childhood memories are full of neighborhood sports, tobogganing, tag and Saturday morning cartoons. We even curled in East Poplar! Melvin drew curling rings onto the living room floor and with the aid of Mom's sealer rings, glass included, we curled. Playing cards was an evening event, Whist, Smear and Canasta were his favorites. For all Melvin's gruffness and rough ways he was the teddy bear of the family and we all loved him dearly. Melvin had various jobs in different parts of the country. He helped run a gas station in Kenora, ON, drove a mining truck hauling coal in B.C., and seismographed with a cousin in Northern Alberta. In Saskatchewan, Melvin worked with the Pioneer Grain repair crew and as elevator assistant for the Sask Wheat Pool. He also did welding and helped with farming in the Coronach area. Later he moved to Golden Prairie to help his nephew farm. In Swift Current he drove cement truck and worked for a local taxi service. After retirement he enjoyed remodeling his home, fixing jigsaw puzzles, collecting pins and having coffee with the boys. Melvin leaves to cherish his memory his children Twyla (Terry) and Willie (Jenny); grandchildren Tianna and Olivia; siblings Evelyn (Ernie), Grace (Hans), and Dale (Cherye); sister-in-law Audrey; and numerous relatives and friends. A celebration of life luncheon will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 from the Alpine Church Of God from 3:30 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Warren's Funeral Home were entrusted with the arrangements. For further information call 306-773-8831 or 1-800-267-6606 or visit our website at





