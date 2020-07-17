Monique Dumonceau July 12, 1933 - June 30, 2020
Monique Dumonceau (Tougas) departed from this life on June 30, 2020. She was born on July 12, 1933 at the home of her grandparents in Willow Bunch. Monique had been a resident of the Lafleche Health Center since June of 2011. She was the 10th child of a family of 12. Her parents were Albert and Angeline Tougas. Monique married Gus Dumonceau on July 9, 1956 in Willow Bunch. They lived in Willow Bunch until they moved to the farm in 1980. Gus passed away in 2001, and Monique moved back to Willow Bunch. She is survived by three sons; Ken, Robert (Tania), Phil (Lea) and one daughter Sue (Trevor). Monique has five grandchildren; Amanda, Levi, Dawson, Ryder and Alex. Monique had been a teacher with the majority of her 31-year career spent in Willow Bunch. She taught until her retirement in 1989. During retirement, she enjoyed making crafts, quilting, gardening and visiting friends and family. She truly enjoyed visiting the Grand Canyon and Redwood forest and a second trip to the Maritimes and her beloved Anne of Green Gables. Monique will be greatly missed by her family, friends and her second family at the Lafleche Health Center. Predeceased by her husband, Gus in 2001, and ten siblings, she is also survived by one sister Elizabeth Martin, brothers-in-law Bob Dumonceau and Ernie Dumonceau, sister-in-law Marilyn Dumonceau as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass was held Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 11:00 am in St. Ignace Roman Catholic Church, Willow Bunch, SK. Father Gerry Bauche celebrant. Dawson Twemlow and Ryder Dumonceau placed the Pall; Levi Dumonceau lit the Pascal Candle, readers were Amanda Dumonceau, Susan Twemlow and Gisele Fahlman; music ministry led by Carol Marit and Joan Lanoie; tribute delivered by Dolores Sabourin, pallbearers were: Roger Lanoie, Andre Bouvier, Gerry Beaubien, Eric McPeek, Robert Beaubien and Adrien Lanoie. Interment followed at Christ the King Roman Catholic Cemetery, Fife Lake, SK. Donations in memory of Monique may be made to the Lafleche Health Center and masses may be said in her name. Please join in remembering Monique by visiting her memorial at www.rossfuneralservice.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, SK.