Neal Arthur Palmer August 18, 1938 - June 29, 2020
Neal was born at Bengough, Saskatchewan August 18, 1938 to William and Laura Palmer - a brother for Blanche Olive. He grew up on the family farm north of Bengough, went to school at Derganah and then Bengough. From childhood on, he loved horses. A couple of them particularly held a special place in his heart - "Fly" who went to school with him every day and "Lady" who was willing to follow him everywhere, even into the kitchen. Neal married Norma Rolston from the Amulet district on October 4, 1958. They bought a farm east of Bengough and lived there for four years. At that time, Colin and Amanda were born. In 1964, they moved north of Bengough and took over Neal's parents farm. Sharla and Wendell were born and so the family was complete. In 1993 they moved to Bengough where they continued to reside. In addition to grain farming, Neal took pride in helping introduce and market Charolais cattle particularly in southern Saskatchewan holding annual production sales and winning many awards. His reputation led to sales across five provinces and six states. Throughout his life, Neal enjoyed carving wood with his trusty jack knife and listening to country music. Above all else, though, what really defined Neal was his strong faith. His love for the Bible and its principles guided his life. He loved a good spiritual discussion and many hours were spent talking with family, friends and neighbors about his Creator and Jehovah's promises for the future. He was never afraid to lend a helping hand to anyone in need and will always be remembered in our hearts and thoughts. Every day that passes is one day closer to seeing him again. Neal is survived by his loving wife Norma of 61 years, sister Blanche and her family, four children, Colin, Amanda, Sharla (Heath), Wendell (Sara), grandchildren Dylan (Leanne), Cassandra (Reed), Joshua (Sara), Wyatt (Lauren), Kolton, Jesse (Chloe), Nicole (Kade), Sarah, Carter, Carson, Tysen, Taylor, Kyran and great-grandchildren Lincoln, Emree, Gibson, Lakyn, Gracen, Hudsyn, Odin and Leighton along with family and friends. Donations may be made to The Watch Tower, 13893 Highway 7, Georgetown, ON L7G 4S4. Due to the nation wide coronavirus health crisis, a Family Graveside Service was held at the Bengough Cemetery on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Heath Jordison speaker. Please join in remembering Neal by visiting our memorial at www.rossfuneralservice.com.
Through this site, we invite you to share pictures and fond memories with the Palmer family. Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, SK.