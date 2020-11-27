Norma Irene Corman (nee Thorsness)
Norma Irene Corman (nee Thorsness) passed away peacefully on November 10 , 2020, in the Assiniboia Union Hospital surrounded by her family. Mom was the epitome of kindness and thoughtfulness. She was a lover of card games, gatherings of family and friends, letter writing, reading and poetry. At 96 years old she was still delighting family and friends with the poems she memorized as a young girl. Norma was the beloved daughter of the late Maren and Herman Thorsness. She spent 61 wonderful years married to the late Robert (Bobby) Corman (d. 2012). Predeceased by her sisters Florence Sunley, Luella Worrell and Helen Odiorne. Norma is cherished by sisters Grace Dawson and Dorothy McDermit and her sister-in-law Shirley Mossop. Mom is lovingly remembered by her five children June (Harald), Guy (Nadine), Anne (Chris), Trace and Bill (Darlene). Norma delighted in her seven grandchildren Justin (Wendy), Daniel (Sarah), Christine (Chelsea), Tess (Wade), Cady (Drew), Shai (Colton) and Mick and her five great grandchildren Mina, Will, Ella, Theo and Crew. Auntie Norma leaves behind her nieces and nephews who were so dear to her. Many lived close enough for her to watch them grow up and others would visit the farm for summer holidays or to attend the Davyroyd Bible Camp - big meals cooked for happy children. Her nephew Ron Allen (Marilyne) came home every Christmas and was welcome from the time he was a youngster. She was ever so thrilled to see Ron and Marilyne. She always had an open door, her delicious canned chicken (only for company) on her homemade buns, and of course lots of cards, charades and storytelling. Norma was born in 1924 near Circle, Montana to homesteaders, immigrants from Norway and Denmark (strong Viking blood). In 1926, Herman, Maren and their daughters moved to a farm in Saskatchewan near Wood Mountain. Norma attended Normal School in Moose Jaw. She taught at seven schools in the forties and fifties. She valued education and loved to learn stories, history and poetry. It was when she was teaching in the Davyroyd country school that Norma met Zenith district farmer, Bobby Corman, at a Christmas concert. According to Bobby the moment he saw the beautiful teacher in her red shoes he knew she was the woman he was going to marry. And he did! Norma retired after she married but never stopped teaching. A good education was the cornerstone of her beliefs and she ensured that all her children and grandchildren could read before they started school. Mom used brown butcher tape and homemade flour-glue to construct workbooks. She drew her signature boys and girls and animals to make our learning fun - ever patient. Ever encouraging. Family was the foundation of Mom's life. For years, large gatherings were held, alternating Christmas and New Year's with Auntie Ethel and Uncle Bub Corman - Houses jammed with cousins. Up at 4 AM to roast huge turkeys and hams. Everything made from scratch. Homemade Christmas pudding, pies and sweets. And after all the meals, and games galore, a midnight lunch of turkey buns and homemade pickles (both sweet and dills) and butter tarts (Dad's favourite) to top off the holiday. So Many Happy Times ... So Many Happy Memories! Norma was the fourth daughter in a family of six girls. She sewed dresses for her beloved mother and her own daughters. She took plane rides and bus rides to visit her sisters - Each one special to her and each one welcomed home with open arms - Instilling in her own children a strong sense of love and loyalty for family! Mom enjoyed her holidays: out to Penticton to visit Aunt Ferne and Uncle Bart Lindeburgh, down to Arizona for hot tubbing and then dog races with Uncle Teddy and Aunt Shirley Corman. She travelled to Ontario twice a year to visit her daughters and grandchildren - Such great trips! Such enjoyment! Norma was a lifetime member of the Davyroyd/Zenith Women's Club, a club dedicated to nurturing and sustaining their community, raising funds for charities and maintaining their country church and school. These hardworking women built their community without dishwashers, microwaves, using wringer washers/ironing armloads of laundry, canning, baking, and being there for each other, putting family and friends first. Mom, and the women who have gone before, leave a lasting legacy of family and community. In the last few years of Mom's life she slowed down a little. At ninety, Mom stopped her lifelong tradition of Christmas stockings for every member of her family (25 or so). She decided her sons had received over the years enough work-gloves and work-socks for many harvests to come. At 91 Mom cooked her last harvest meals, knowing the 'boys' would be well taken care of by Nadine, Darlene, and Wendy. And at 92 she announced she was moving to the Villa in Assiniboia where she was greeted by a kind and friendly staff. She spent the next four years reading, enjoying new friendships, and often telling her children gleefully, "They do my cooking, my cleaning, and even my laundry." Then she would often add, "I am so grateful!" (Still teaching us at 96.) On behalf of Mom, we thank the amazing staff at the Assiniboia hospital. We admire your professionalism tempered with pure kindness. Thank You for your care. Norma Irene had a long healthy, happy life! The Corman family will be welcoming Mom's friends and family to a memorial at the Davyroyd School at a future time. A family Celebration of Life was held November 17, 2020 at Ross Funeral Chapel with Wendy Gibson DLM officiating. Tributes and slide show presented by the family. Urn bearer was Justin Corman. Interment at the Davyroyd Cemetery at a later date. Donations may be made to the Assiniboia Union Hospital Auxiliary for the Palliative Care Society. Expressions of sympathy for the Corman family may be shared at www.rossfuneralservice.com.
