Norman Wesley Ellis Norman Ellis, age 94, passed away January 26, 2019, at Prairie View Health Centre, Mankota, SK. He was predeceased by brothers Wilfred and Edwin, his loving wife of 66 years, Elsie (Baragar), son Bob Williams, grandson Danny Williams and great-granddaughter Angel Kruger. Norman leaves to mourn three daughters Annie (Wayne) Lowes, Joan (Gordon) Kruger, June (Pete) Stengler, 13 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 21 great-great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law Mae and Francis Ellis. Norman was born April 10, 1924 at Vanguard, SK. He met Elsie Baragar 1949 and in 1950 they tied the knot. They remained on the Norman Ellis farm until 1974. They purchased a home in Mankota. A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the Mankota Agricultural Hall, Mankota, with Ruby Sayers officiating. Interment in Wallard Cemetery. Donations in memory of Norman may be made to the Mankota & District Health Auxiliary for the Prairie View Health Centre, Box 390, Mankota, SK S0H 2W0. An online book of condolences may be signed at







