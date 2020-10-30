Early in the morning on Sunday October 18, 2020 Norman Frederick Krauss, age 73, passed away at Assiniboia Union Hospital, in Assiniboia, Saskatchewan. Norm was born on August 30, 1947 in Gravelbourg, Saskatchewan. He was the 3rd child born to Henry and Letitia Krauss of Mossbank, Saskatchewan. Norm was raised on the family farm just west of Mossbank, SK and graduated from Mossbank High School in 1966. He worked in banking until the fall of 1970 when he enrolled at Saskatchewan Technical Institute (STI) in Moose Jaw, SK and studied instrumentation. He took a job with INCO in the spring of 1971 in Thompson, Manitoba. His love for downhill skiing then led him out to Kelowna, BC where he worked as bartender and instructor at a ski resort and made lifetime memories and friends. In 1977 he returned to Saskatchewan and made Assiniboia his permanent home when he accepted a job as a water technician at the Assiniboia Water Treatment Plant. On July 15, 1978 he married Gayle (Hoffos) and had three children Pamela, Bryan and Dwayne Krauss. In the early 80's he began farming in addition to his full time work, with his father Henry on the family farm west of Mossbank. In 1991 he began working for SaskPower in Coronach, SK, until his retirement in 2017. Norm was dedicated to his work in instrumentation and he was also dedicated to his community where he was a proud member of the Assiniboia Community Choir and the Knights of Columbus. In 1993 the courtship of Holly Stahn began, his life partner and endearing wife, and shortly after he welcomed her three daughters into his life, Dana Stahn, Tracey Stahn and Erin Bolen. Over the years he became a blessed and loving Papa to his five grandchildren, Kaden and Kai Uchacz, Weston Okafor, and Riley and Quinn Bolen. His years with Holly were full of cherished family visits, adventures and celebrations with their "Brady Bunch". Norman was predeceased by his parents, Henry and Letitia (Kirkpatrick) Krauss and father and mother- in-law, Adolf and Stephanie (Kolhruss) Paulowicz. He is survived by his wife Holly Stahn, children Pamela Krauss (Simon Lee) of Kitchener, ON, Bryan Krauss of Calgary, AB, Dwayne Krauss of Kitchener, ON, Dana Stahn of Calgary, AB, Tracey Stahn of Calgary, AB and Erin Bolen (Scott) of Assiniboia, SK and their children, his loving siblings Elizabeth (Fred) Chaffey of Change Islands, NF., Shearn (Doug) Bonner of Burlington, ON., Mervin (Evelyn) Krauss of Lloydminster, AB and Robyn Sahl (Barry Belbin) of Sherwood Park, AB. He is also survived by many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews and friends. The funeral service for Norm will be held in Assiniboia, SK on Thursday October 22, 2020 at 1:30 pm at St. George's Roman Catholic Church. His pallbearers will be his sons Bryan and Dwayne Krauss, his grandkids Kaden and Kai Uchacz, and cherished friends Mike Benoit and Grant (Crunchy) Marit. Bryan Krauss will present the Tribute. Music Ministry led by Carol Marit, Diane Rhodes and Leon Banadyga. Interment will take place in Mount Hope Cemetery, Assiniboia. Memorials will be received for the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency. Because of COVID-19 and the unprecedented restrictions the service is limited in attendance in person but streamed by internet across the world for all those who loved Norm. Norm touched the hearts of not only friends and family across Canada, but internationally, and especially those he met in Negril Jamaica, where he and Holly made friends who became family. Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, SK in care of all arrangements.