Otto Rausch
1954-2020 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Otto Alexander Rausch on November 14, 2020. He was born on October 10, 1954 the middle child of Ed and Hilda Rausch. Otto started school at Return which was a one-room school with grades 1-8. When bussing became available, he went to school in Mankota. Upon completing school, he spent a short time in the oil patch but returned to ranch with his dad and Uncles Ted and Alex. In 1976, Otto, Ruth and Kelvin formed the OK Ranch where he continued to ranch until his passing. He enjoyed meeting people and socializing with his friends. Some of his many passions were stock car racing, hunting and in his younger years breaking horses. Otto loved taking new comers on 4x4 cruises through pastures to see sand rocks, Johnson's Coal Mine and breaks along the Frenchman River. Children loved him and he loved children on school breaks his nieces and nephews would stay with him at the camp and go on adventures. In later years, he enjoyed time with his great nieces and nephews. Otto is predeceased by his mom, dad and cherished Uncle Alex as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He is survived by his sister Erna (Dave) Armstrong - Alanna, Heather, Rory and their families, Ruth (Kelvin) Pritchard - Riley, Sheena and their families, Aunt Melitta Rausch and many cousins. In keeping with Otto's wish, there will be no funeral and due to COVID-19 restrictions a private interment will be held at the Mankota Cemetery a later date. Expressions of sympathy for the Rausch family may be shared at www.rossfuneralservice.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, SK