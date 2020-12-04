1/1
Otto Rausch
10-10-1954 - 11-14-2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Otto's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Otto Rausch 1954-2020 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Otto Alexander Rausch on November 14, 2020. He was born on October 10, 1954 the middle child of Ed and Hilda Rausch. Otto started school at Return which was a one-room school with grades 1-8. When bussing became available, he went to school in Mankota. Upon completing school, he spent a short time in the oil patch but returned to ranch with his dad and Uncles Ted and Alex. In 1976, Otto, Ruth and Kelvin formed the OK Ranch where he continued to ranch until his passing. He enjoyed meeting people and socializing with his friends. Some of his many passions were stock car racing, hunting and in his younger years breaking horses. Otto loved taking new comers on 4x4 cruises through pastures to see sand rocks, Johnson's Coal Mine and breaks along the Frenchman River. Children loved him and he loved children on school breaks his nieces and nephews would stay with him at the camp and go on adventures. In later years, he enjoyed time with his great nieces and nephews. Otto is predeceased by his mom, dad and cherished Uncle Alex as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He is survived by his sister Erna (Dave) Armstrong - Alanna, Heather, Rory and their families, Ruth (Kelvin) Pritchard - Riley, Sheena and their families, Aunt Melitta Rausch and many cousins. In keeping with Otto's wish, there will be no funeral and due to COVID-19 restrictions a private interment will be held at the Mankota Cemetery a later date. Expressions of sympathy for the Rausch family may be shared at www.rossfuneralservice.com. Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, SK




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Assiniboia Times from Dec. 4, 2020 to Jan. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ross Funeral Service
123 - 4th Ave East
Assiniboia, SK S0H0B0
3066423373
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved