Owen Mark Millard Owen was born May 3, 1935 on the family farm at Big Beaver, SK. Following the death of his father in 1980, he moved to Rockglen to reside in the care home of Ruby Panzer. When Ruby retired, Owen resided at the Berthelot Care Home for over 20 years until moving to Assiniboia then eventually Providence Place in Moose Jaw, where he passed away February 10, 2019. While Owen lived in Rockglen, he worked for the Town and did odd jobs around the town and for farmers in the area. He was known for cutting lawns and plowing snow. Predeceased by parents Marie & Charles and his sister Larcella Gaven, Owen is survived by his brother Edward, numerous nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life service was held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the Faith Harvest Church, Rockglen, SK. Arnold and Patricia Manske presided at the service. Interment with his parents at the Big Beaver Cemetery, Big Beaver, SK will take place at a later date. Expressions of sympathy for the Millard family may be shared at www.rossfuneralservice.com. Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, SK.
Published in Assiniboia Times from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019