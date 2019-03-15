Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Owen Millard. View Sign

Owen Mark Millard Owen was born May 3, 1935 on the family farm at Big Beaver, SK. Following the death of his father in 1980, he moved to Rockglen to reside in the care home of Ruby Panzer. When Ruby retired, Owen resided at the Berthelot Care Home for over 20 years until moving to Assiniboia then eventually Providence Place in Moose Jaw, where he passed away February 10, 2019. While Owen lived in Rockglen, he worked for the Town and did odd jobs around the town and for farmers in the area. He was known for cutting lawns and plowing snow. Predeceased by parents Marie & Charles and his sister Larcella Gaven, Owen is survived by his brother Edward, numerous nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life service was held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the Faith Harvest Church, Rockglen, SK. Arnold and Patricia Manske presided at the service. Interment with his parents at the Big Beaver Cemetery, Big Beaver, SK will take place at a later date. Expressions of sympathy for the Millard family may be shared at





Owen was born May 3, 1935 on the family farm at Big Beaver, SK. Following the death of his father in 1980, he moved to Rockglen to reside in the care home of Ruby Panzer. When Ruby retired, Owen resided at the Berthelot Care Home for over 20 years until moving to Assiniboia then eventually Providence Place in Moose Jaw, where he passed away February 10, 2019. While Owen lived in Rockglen, he worked for the Town and did odd jobs around the town and for farmers in the area. He was known for cutting lawns and plowing snow. Predeceased by parents Marie & Charles and his sister Larcella Gaven, Owen is survived by his brother Edward, numerous nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life service was held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the Faith Harvest Church, Rockglen, SK. Arnold and Patricia Manske presided at the service. Interment with his parents at the Big Beaver Cemetery, Big Beaver, SK will take place at a later date. Expressions of sympathy for the Millard family may be shared at www.rossfuneralservice.com. Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, SK. Funeral Home Ross Funeral Service

123 - 4th Ave East

Assiniboia , SK S0H0B0

(306) 642-3373 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Assiniboia Times from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Assiniboia Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close