Paul Gordon Lindstrom Paul Gordon Lindstrom of Willowbunch, Saskatchewan passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020. He was born on February 3, 1954 in Regina. Paul grew up in Parry, Saskatchewan. He worked in Regina at IPSCO for several years before moving back to Parry to farm. He married Ann Flowers in 1993. They moved to Willowbunch, Saskatchewan and Paul worked as a millwright at the Poplar River Power Station in nearby Coronach, Saskatchewan. He was predeceased by his wife, Ann (Flowers) Lindstrom; his parents, Bennie and Norma (Schwindt) Lindstrom; his sister, Suzanne Lindstrom; and his mother-in-law, Pauline Flowers. Paul is survived by his brother, Larry (Mona) Lindstrom; his sister, Randi (Gregory) Kelly; his stepson, Shane (Melanie) Flowers and Shane's daughters Taylor and Emily; his uncle, Wendell Lindstrom; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would like to thank his close friends Colin and Doug for all the assistance they provided to Paul and Ann the past few years. A Private Family Gathering to celebrate Paul's life will take place at a later date. For those wishing, a donation in Paul's memory may be directed to the Moose Jaw Humane Society (Box 1658, Moose Jaw, S6H 7K7). In living memory of Paul, a memorial planting will be made by Jones - Parkview Funeral Services. Please sign the memorial register at website:





