Pauline Delorme
Pauline Doris (St. Yves) Delorme of Medicine Hat, Alberta. Peacefully and with family by her side, Pauline passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at the age of 59 years after a short but hard-fought battle with cancer. She will be forever missed and remembered by her children John (Kerri), Cindy, and Christopher. Grandchildren: Daphni (Alex), Braydon (Teanna), Layton, Kya, Jada, Taylor (Nathan), Logan, Avery (Dylan). Great Grandkids: Kira Jane, Ella Dawn, and one due in July 2020. She was born in Willow Bunch, Saskatchewan and was the 3rd oldest of 11 children and leaves behind 6 sisters and 4 brothers. She was predeceased by her parents, Bernard and Vivian St. Yves and her partner of 30 years, Brian Unser. After leaving Assiniboia, SK, Pauline lived in Brooks, AB most of her life until moving to Medicine Hat. Her greatest joy in life were her children and grandchildren. She worked a short time at Value Village until her health did not allow her to do so. She was thankful for her time with Brian and the help he gave her while the children were growing up. Her children were always her first priority and in that she gave of herself to make sure they were cared for. She will be forever watching over them. The family would like to extend deepest gratitude to the staff at St. Joseph's Home for the care she received during her short stay and also the staff at Medicine Hat Hospital. To Dr. Foley, Susan and all Doctors who treated Pauline during her illness - Thank you. Your compassion and care were above and beyond. To the staff at Next Step - Thank you for the assistance and guidance you have provided to Chris over the years and your continued support with his care. To Shirley (sister in-law) for the rides to and from the hospital, doctor's office and errands and to everyone who was able to visit, call or connect with her in the end, please know it was much appreciated by the family. In keeping with Pauline's wishes, cremation has taken place and a graveside service will be held at the Brooks Cemetery, Saturday, July 25th at noon. In lieu of flowers, as per Pauline's wishes, donations can be made at any Credit Union c/o Juliette Bergner for Christopher Delorme (Noventis Credit Union - Ashern, MB). Donations can also be made to: Julie Bergner, c/o Christopher Delorme, Box 721, Ashern, MB R0C 0E0. Monies to be used to assist with the purchase of accessibility devices he may need. Pauline's biggest concern in the end was that Chris be taken care of and supported with his ongoing needs in dealing with his Cerebral Palsy. Funeral arrangements and cremation entrusted to: SMITH FUNERAL HOME LTD. AND CREMATORIUM BROOKS, ALBERTA Condolences may be forwarded through www.sfh.ca
