Pearl Eleanor Forwood (nee Edwards) February 27, 1923 - May 5, 2020 Pearl Eleanor Forwood passed away peacefully on May 5, 2020 at the Ross Payant Centennial Nursing Home, at the age of 97 years. Pearl was born February 27, 1923 at Canopus, Saskatchewan to Albert and Thea Edwards. Pearl was the youngest of six children. She married the love of her life, Peploe Forwood, on January 15, 1944. Pearl and Pep lived the farming life in the Wood Mountain hills for thirty-four years, working side by side, before retiring to Assiniboia in 1978. One of Pearl's greatest pleasures in life was spending time with her three grandchildren. Many games of "Old Maid" were played, which Grandma never won. Pearl was a wonderful cook, no one could make Jiffy Raisin Pudding like her, even using her recipe! Pep passed away December 18, 2009. Pep and Pearl would have celebrated 65 years of marriage in the new year. Pearl is survived by her son Dwight and his wife Karin (Harris); grandchildren: Jason (Tammy Laliberte), Kevin (Melissa Bender), Allison (Blaine) Klein; and great-grandchildren: Wyatt, Darby, Riley, Shelby, Sadie, Harley, Heston, Carter, Tayce, Taylor and Bower. Funeral service was held May 8, 2020 in Ross Funeral Chapel, Assiniboia, SK, with her immediate family in attendance. Pastor Lionel Moffat officiated. Pallbearers were Pearl's grandchildren and their spouses. Music selections played were: The Old Rugged Cross, Green Green Grass of Home and Tears in Heaven. Great-grandchildren Tayce and Taylor Klein and Harley Forwood performed a musical number in honour of Grandma Pearl.Interment in Mount Hope Cemetery, Assiniboia, SK. Donations in memory of Pearl may be made to the Wood Mountain Regional Park. The family would like to thank the staff of Ross Payant Centennial Nursing Home for their excellent, loving care. Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, SK. Please join us in remembering Pearl by visiting our memorial at www.rossfuneralservice.com. Through this site, we invite you to share your thoughts, pictures and fond memories with the Forwood family.
Published in Assiniboia Times from May 22 to May 24, 2020.