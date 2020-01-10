Peter J. Ackerman (June 22, 1940 - December 07, 2019)
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Peter Joseph Ackerman, devoted dad, husband, grandpa, brother and friend to all he met, on Dec 7, 2019, at the age of 79. Survived by his wife of 49 years, Darla "Shorty", son Darrin, daughter Vicki (Trevor) and proud grandpa to Carson and Spencer, as well as extended family and friends.

After a short, but courageous battle, he will be deeply missed but remembered always. At his request there will be no memorial.
Published in Assiniboia Times from Jan. 10 to Feb. 8, 2020
