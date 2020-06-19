Peter Maffenbeier February 29, 1940 - May 25, 2020 Peter Philip Maffenbeier of Assiniboia, SK, passed away May 25, 2020 at age 80. He is survived by common-law spouse Sharyn Halvorson; his three daughters: Geanna and her husband Rick Yakimchuk of Wakaw, SK, and their three children, Derek, Ryan, and Kendra and Randall (special friend), Lori Yuzdepski and Glen (special friend) of Saskatoon, SK, and her four children, Alyssa and Travis (special friend), Carter and Kacie (special friend), Hayley and Cody (special friend) and Cole and Natasha (special friend), Korri and her husband Shane Mordeen of Red Deer, AB, and her two daughters Kayla and Nicole and (Chris) and one great-grandson, Lyncoln and the three girls mother, Helen Maffenbeier. Also mention to Sharyn's children: Terry (Laura) Nordgulen, Sheryl (Sam) Crooks, Darren Nordgulen (dec'd 1999), Mark Nordgulen, Collin Halvorsen, Carmen (Lynette) Halvorsen, their children and grandchildren; Peter's parents Philip and Barbara Maffenbeier (both deceased), siblings: Pauline (Willie dec'd) Marcenko, Clarence (Heather) Maffenbeier, (twin) Paul (Charlotte) Maffenbeier and Gertrude (Orest dec'd) Nekurak. Peter Philip Maffenbeier was born February 29, 1940 in the Wideview district, Mankota, SK. The family moved to Assiniboia in 1944. He attended school in Assiniboia then worked with his father in the dray industry. He then worked at Glauser's Department Store, training as meat cutter. He met Helen Kisilewich, a lab tech at the Assiniboia Union Hospital. Eventually they moved to her home town of Waka where he worked as caretaker at the hospital and worked for a plumber. Following their separation, Peter returned to Assiniboia and resumed work with Glauser's as meat cutter. Peter valued the times spent with his daughters, camping and fishing. He took great pride in many things especially all the grandchildren and great-grandson. If he didn't know how fix something, he would find a way. His tool shop was immaculate and took pride in his tool collection. He also enjoyed reading, especially Louis L'Amour books. Peter was a kind man with a big heart who always put others before himself. Peter and Sharyn have been together since 1996. His happy place was on the Nordgulen farm east of Assiniboia, where they enjoyed looking after borr goats, sheep, a donkey, miniature horses, some cattle and guinea hens and turkeys. Family Graveside Service was held Monday, June 1, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Emmanuel Prairie Gardens, Congress, SK, facilitated by Anette Pryce. Please join in remembering Peter by visiting our memorial at www.rossfuneralservice.com. Through this site, we invite you to share your thoughts, pictures and fond memories with the Maffenbeier family. Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, SK.
Published in Assiniboia Times from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.